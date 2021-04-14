ANL 36.55 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.52%)
ASC 14.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (5.03%)
AVN 90.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.38%)
BOP 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
BYCO 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
DGKC 125.20 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.76%)
EPCL 57.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.77%)
FCCL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.79%)
FFBL 28.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
HASCOL 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.72%)
HUBC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.32%)
HUMNL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.11%)
JSCL 21.81 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (5.36%)
KAPCO 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.37%)
KEL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.61 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.53%)
MLCF 47.15 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.42%)
PAEL 35.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
PIBTL 10.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
PPL 86.02 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.79%)
PRL 25.32 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.28%)
PTC 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.98%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.05 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (3.83%)
TRG 164.75 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.14%)
UNITY 30.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.93%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.23%)
BR100 4,873 Increased By ▲ 37.38 (0.77%)
BR30 25,848 Increased By ▲ 213 (0.83%)
KSE100 45,311 Increased By ▲ 262.65 (0.58%)
KSE30 18,544 Increased By ▲ 107.94 (0.59%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,754
13524hr
Pakistan Cases
734,423
468124hr
Sindh
269,840
Punjab
255,571
Balochistan
20,499
Islamabad
67,491
KPK
101,045
Canadian dollar lags G10 peers, giving back some of Tuesday's rally

  • Canadian dollar weakens 0.2% against greenback.
  • Trades in a range of 1.2530 to 1.2575.
  • Price of US oil increases 2.1%.
  • Canadian bond yields rise across the curve.
Reuters 14 Apr 2021

TORONTO: The Canadian dollar weakened against its US counterpart and all other G10 currencies on Wednesday, giving back some of the previous day's gains as domestic attention shifted to next week's federal budget.

The loonie was 0.2% lower at 1.2550 to the greenback, or 79.68 US cents, having traded in a range of 1.2530 to 1.2575.

It was one of only two G10 currencies to lose ground against the US dollar. The other was the Swiss franc, which fell 0.1%.

Canada's Liberal government will deliver on its promise to spend big when it presents its first budget in two years next Monday amid a fast-rising third wave of COVID-19 infections and ahead of an election expected in coming months.

A Bank of Canada interest rate decision is also due next week. Some strategists expect the central bank to cut bond purchases.

Global stock markets pushed to record highs after data on Tuesday showed US inflation was not rising too fast as the economy re-opens.

Canada sends about 75% of its exports to the United States, including oil. US crude prices were up 2.1% at $61.46 a barrel on revised oil demand forecasts and despite concerns over rising coronavirus cases and vaccine rollouts.

Canadian government bond yields were higher across the curve, tracking US Treasuries. The 10-year rose 1.8 basis points to 1.523%.

