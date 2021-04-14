World
Sweden registers 8,879 new COVID-19 cases, 60 deaths on Wednesday
- The country of 10 million inhabitants registered 60 new deaths, taking the total to 13,720. The deaths registered have occurred over several days and sometimes weeks.
- Sweden's death rate per capita is many times higher than that of its Nordic neighbours' but lower than in most European countries that opted for lockdowns.
14 Apr 2021
STOCKHOLM: Sweden, which has shunned lockdowns throughout the pandemic, registered 8,879 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, health agency statistics showed.
The country of 10 million inhabitants registered 60 new deaths, taking the total to 13,720. The deaths registered have occurred over several days and sometimes weeks.
Sweden's death rate per capita is many times higher than that of its Nordic neighbours' but lower than in most European countries that opted for lockdowns.
Pakistan decides to ban TLP under Anti-Terrorism Act in wake of deadly protests, violence across the country
Sweden registers 8,879 new COVID-19 cases, 60 deaths on Wednesday
US Secretary of State, Army Chief discuss US withdrawal from Afghanistan over phone
PM Khan launches low-cost housing project in Sargodha
Japanese envoy calls on COAS, praises Pakistan's role in Afghan peace process
'Time to bring our forces home' from Afghanistan: Blinken
LHC grants bail to Shehbaz Sharif in money laundering case
PM wishes Sikh community on Baisakhi festival
Pakistan’s powerful groups enjoy economic privileges of over $17bn: UNDP Report
Pakistan reports highest number of COVID-19 deaths in a day since June as 135 people die in 24 hours
Weekends to be observed as closed days: NCOC issues Ramazan SOPs
Egypt seizes Ever Given ship over $900 million Suez Canal compensation bill
Read more stories
Comments