ANL 36.55 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.52%)
ASC 14.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (5.03%)
AVN 90.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.38%)
BOP 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
BYCO 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
DGKC 125.20 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.76%)
EPCL 57.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.77%)
FCCL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.79%)
FFBL 28.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
HASCOL 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.72%)
HUBC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.32%)
HUMNL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.11%)
JSCL 21.81 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (5.36%)
KAPCO 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.37%)
KEL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.61 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.53%)
MLCF 47.15 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.42%)
PAEL 35.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
PIBTL 10.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
PPL 86.02 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.79%)
PRL 25.32 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.28%)
PTC 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.98%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.05 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (3.83%)
TRG 164.75 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.14%)
UNITY 30.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.93%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.23%)
BR100 4,873 Increased By ▲ 37.38 (0.77%)
BR30 25,848 Increased By ▲ 213 (0.83%)
KSE100 45,311 Increased By ▲ 262.65 (0.58%)
KSE30 18,544 Increased By ▲ 107.94 (0.59%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,754
13524hr
Pakistan Cases
734,423
468124hr
Sindh
269,840
Punjab
255,571
Balochistan
20,499
Islamabad
67,491
KPK
101,045
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dubai logistics firm Tristar drops IPO plans

  • The move is a setback for Dubai's bourse, the Dubai Financial Market, which has not seen a big ticket listing since 2017.
  • Tristar began its public share sale on April 4, setting a price range that implied a market capitalisation of 2.64-3.24 billion dirhams ($719-$882 million).
Reuters 14 Apr 2021

DUBAI: Logistics firm Tristar has dropped plans for an initial public offering in Dubai due to insufficient demand from investors, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

The move is a setback for Dubai's bourse, the Dubai Financial Market, which has not seen a big ticket listing since 2017.

Tristar began its public share sale on April 4, setting a price range that implied a market capitalisation of 2.64-3.24 billion dirhams ($719-$882 million).

The company saw weak demand for its shares, said the sources, who declining to be named as the matter is not public. The offering was planned to close on April 15.

Tristar was not immediately available to comment.

Part-owned by Kuwaiti logistics firm Agility, Tristar had previously intended to list in London, but plans were scrapped after turmoil at London-listed healthcare firm NMC shook investor confidence in Gulf companies.

Tristar said earlier this month it expected to raise between 438 million and 537 million dirhams as part of its primary offering, and another 90 to 240 million from a secondary offering.

BofA Securities and Citigroup were global coordinators and joint bookrunners on the deal.

Dubai stock Dubai GDP Logistics firm Tristar Dubai IPO

Dubai logistics firm Tristar drops IPO plans

US Secretary of State, Army Chief discuss US withdrawal from Afghanistan over phone

PM Khan launches low-cost housing project in Sargodha

Japanese envoy calls on COAS, praises Pakistan's role in Afghan peace process

'Time to bring our forces home' from Afghanistan: Blinken

LHC grants bail to Shehbaz Sharif in money laundering case

PM wishes Sikh community on Baisakhi festival

Pakistan’s powerful groups enjoy economic privileges of over $17bn: UNDP Report

Pakistan reports highest number of COVID-19 deaths in a day since June as 135 people die in 24 hours

Weekends to be observed as closed days: NCOC issues Ramazan SOPs

Egypt seizes Ever Given ship over $900 million Suez Canal compensation bill

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters