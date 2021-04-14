ANL 36.55 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.52%)
ASC 14.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (5.03%)
AVN 90.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.38%)
BOP 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
BYCO 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
DGKC 125.20 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.76%)
EPCL 57.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.77%)
FCCL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.79%)
FFBL 28.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
HASCOL 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.72%)
HUBC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.32%)
HUMNL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.11%)
JSCL 21.81 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (5.36%)
KAPCO 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.37%)
KEL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.61 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.53%)
MLCF 47.15 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.42%)
PAEL 35.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
PIBTL 10.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
PPL 86.02 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.79%)
PRL 25.32 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.28%)
PTC 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.98%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.05 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (3.83%)
TRG 164.75 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.14%)
UNITY 30.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.93%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.23%)
BR100 4,873 Increased By ▲ 37.38 (0.77%)
BR30 25,848 Increased By ▲ 213 (0.83%)
KSE100 45,311 Increased By ▲ 262.65 (0.58%)
KSE30 18,544 Increased By ▲ 107.94 (0.59%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,754
13524hr
Pakistan Cases
734,423
468124hr
Sindh
269,840
Punjab
255,571
Balochistan
20,499
Islamabad
67,491
KPK
101,045
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Denmark to ditch AstraZeneca shot, delaying vaccine rollout

  • The decision, which would remove the shot from Denmark's vaccination scheme, could delay the country's vaccine rollout by up to four weeks, based on previous statements by health bodies.
  • A spate of countries across the world, including France and Germany, have resumed administering the shot to some age groups, mostly those above 50 or 60.
Reuters 14 Apr 2021

COPENHAGEN: Denmark on Wednesday will become the first country to entirely cease administering AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine following its possible link to very rare cases of blood clots, several Danish media outlets reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed sources.

The decision, which would remove the shot from Denmark's vaccination scheme, could delay the country's vaccine rollout by up to four weeks, based on previous statements by health bodies.

Danish health authorities will hold a media briefing at 1200 GMT where they are expected to announce the decision to halt using the vaccine and present a new timeline for the country's vaccination programme.

The European Union's drug watchdog said last week it had found a possible link between the vaccine and very rare blood clot cases, but said the risk of dying from COVID-19 was "much greater" than the risk of mortality from rare side effects.

The regulator, however, left it to individual states to make their own risk assessments and decide how administer the vaccine based on local conditions that vary widely across the bloc.

A spate of countries across the world, including France and Germany, have resumed administering the shot to some age groups, mostly those above 50 or 60.

Denmark, a country of 5.8 million people, is in the process of reopening schools, restaurants, shopping malls and cultural activities, after the daily infection rate has slowed to 500-600 a day from several thousand in December.

Danish Health Authority director Soren Brostrom said last month that Denmark "follows a precautionary principle" with regards to the AstraZeneca vaccine.

It was the first country to initially suspend all usage of the vaccine in March over safety concerns and has also put Johnson & Johnson's vaccine on pause pending further investigations into a possible link to rare blood clot cases.

Almost one million Danes have received their first jabs, 77% with Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine, 7.8% with Moderna's shot and 15.3% with AstraZeneca's, before it was suspended.

AstraZeneca's vaccine AstraZeneca shot blood clots Denmark's vaccination scheme rare cases of blood clots

Denmark to ditch AstraZeneca shot, delaying vaccine rollout

PM Khan launches low-cost housing project in Sargodha

Japanese envoy calls on COAS, praises Pakistan's role in Afghan peace process

'Time to bring our forces home' from Afghanistan: Blinken

LHC grants bail to Shehbaz Sharif in money laundering case

PM wishes Sikh community on Baisakhi festival

Pakistan’s powerful groups enjoy economic privileges of over $17bn: UNDP Report

Pakistan reports highest number of COVID-19 deaths in a day since June as 135 people die in 24 hours

Weekends to be observed as closed days: NCOC issues Ramazan SOPs

Egypt seizes Ever Given ship over $900 million Suez Canal compensation bill

Pelosi asks Biden to address US Congress to mark 100 days in office

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters