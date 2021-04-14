ANL 35.81 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.45%)
ASC 14.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.42%)
AVN 91.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
BOP 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
BYCO 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.48%)
DGKC 125.12 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (0.7%)
EPCL 57.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.59%)
FCCL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.99%)
FFBL 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
FFL 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.62%)
HASCOL 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.82%)
HUBC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.32%)
HUMNL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.81%)
JSCL 20.98 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.35%)
KAPCO 40.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.25%)
KEL 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
LOTCHEM 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.16%)
MLCF 46.80 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.67%)
PAEL 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.31%)
PIBTL 10.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
POWER 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
PPL 86.01 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.77%)
PRL 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.6%)
PTC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (4.42%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.84%)
TRG 165.30 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (1.47%)
UNITY 30.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.23%)
BR100 4,871 Increased By ▲ 35.45 (0.73%)
BR30 25,826 Increased By ▲ 191.78 (0.75%)
KSE100 45,257 Increased By ▲ 208.28 (0.46%)
KSE30 18,536 Increased By ▲ 99.15 (0.54%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,754
13524hr
Pakistan Cases
734,423
468124hr
Sindh
269,840
Punjab
255,571
Balochistan
20,499
Islamabad
67,491
KPK
101,045
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

South Korea aims to fight Japan's Fukushima decision in world tribunal

  • "Our industry is on course to suffer annihilating damage, just with people's concerns about a possible radioactive contamination of marine products," it said in a statement.
Reuters 14 Apr 2021

SEOUL: South Korean President Moon Jae-in ordered officials on Wednesday to explore petitioning an international court over Japan's decision to release water from its Fukushima nuclear plant, his spokesman said, amid protests by fisheries and environmental groups.

Japan unveiled plans on Tuesday to release more than 1 million tonnes of contaminated water into the sea from the plant crippled by a 2011 earthquake and tsunami, starting in about two years after filtering it to remove harmful isotopes.

South Korea strongly protested against the decision, summoning Koichi Aiboshi, Tokyo's ambassador in Seoul, and convening an intra-agency emergency meeting to craft its response.

Moon, at a separate meeting on Wednesday, called for looking into ways to refer Japan's move to the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea, including filing for an injunction, his spokesman Kang Min-seok told a briefing.

Moon also expressed concerns about the decision as Aiboshi presented his credentials, having arrived in South Korea in February for the ambassador's post.

"I cannot but say that there are much concerns here about the decision as a country that is geologically closest and shares the sea with Japan," Moon said, asking Aiboshi to convey such worries to Tokyo, according to Kang.

A series of protests against the move by politicians, local officials, fishermen and environmental activists took place in South Korea on Wednesday, including in front of the Japanese embassy in Seoul and consulates in the port city of Busan and on Jeju island.

A coalition of 25 fisheries organisations staged a rally and delivered a written protest to the embassy, urging Tokyo to revoke the decision and Seoul to ban imports of Japanese fisheries.

"Our industry is on course to suffer annihilating damage, just with people's concerns about a possible radioactive contamination of marine products," it said in a statement.

The progressive minor opposition Justice Party and some 30 anti-nuclear and environmental groups called Japan's move "nuclear terrorism," and said they sent the Japanese embassy a list of signatures of more than 64,000 people opposed to the move collected from 86 countries since February.

Tokyo Moon Jae in South Korean president Fukushima nuclear plant Koichi Aiboshi

South Korea aims to fight Japan's Fukushima decision in world tribunal

Pakistan’s powerful groups enjoy economic privileges of over $17bn: UNDP Report

Pakistan reports highest number of COVID-19 deaths in a day since June as 135 people die in 24 hours

Weekends to be observed as closed days: NCOC issues Ramazan SOPs

Egypt seizes Ever Given ship over $900 million Suez Canal compensation bill

Pelosi asks Biden to address US Congress to mark 100 days in office

Biden urges Putin to ease Ukraine tensions

Govt revises growth estimate upward to nearly 3pc of GDP

Germany to give different second jab to AstraZeneca recipients under 60

'Immunised' Muslim pilgrims in Mecca as Ramadan begins

Coinbase reference price set at $250/share, values exchange at $65bn

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters