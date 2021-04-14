Business & Finance
EasyJet sees more flying from late May
- For the six months ended in March, a period when flying has been severely curtailed by the pandemic.
14 Apr 2021
LONDON: British airline easyJet said it expected to start to fly more from late May onwards, guiding that overall in its March to June quarter it would fly up to 20% of 2019 capacity levels.
For the six months ended in March, a period when flying has been severely curtailed by the pandemic, the airline said it would report a loss before tax in the range of 690 million pounds ($950.41 million) to 730 million pounds, which was better than analyst expectations.
