Pakistan

Weekends to be observed as closed days: NCOC issues Ramazan SOPs

  • The NCOC has decided to implement broader lockdowns from today, with stringent enforcement protocols where no mobility will be allowed except in emergency situations.
  • All indoor and outdoor activities have been banned.
Aisha Mahmood 14 Apr 2021

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) issued on Wednesday a new set of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to curb the spread of coronavirus as Pakistan begins the holy month of Ramazan.

According to the notification, the NCOC has decided to implement broader lockdowns from April 14, with stringent enforcement protocols where no mobility will be allowed except in emergency situations.

The notification said that Saturdays and Sundays will be observed as closed days at the national level, while market timings will be from sehri till 6 pm. Moreover, all indoor and outdoor activities, including social, cultural, political, sports, and other miscellaneous events, have been banned.

Meanwhile, takeaway and delivery allowed will be allowed till sehri, while outdoor dining will be allowed from iftar till midnight. The government has also decided to ban inter-provincial transport on Saturdays and Sundays which will continue to be enforced till midnight April 25.

50% work from home policy for all public and private offices will continue during this time, the notification added.

Weekends to be observed as closed days: NCOC issues Ramazan SOPs

