ANL 35.81 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.45%)
ASC 14.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.42%)
AVN 91.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
BOP 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
BYCO 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.48%)
DGKC 125.12 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (0.7%)
EPCL 57.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.59%)
FCCL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.99%)
FFBL 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
FFL 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.62%)
HASCOL 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.82%)
HUBC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.32%)
HUMNL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.81%)
JSCL 20.98 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.35%)
KAPCO 40.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.25%)
KEL 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
LOTCHEM 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.16%)
MLCF 46.80 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.67%)
PAEL 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.31%)
PIBTL 10.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
POWER 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
PPL 86.01 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.77%)
PRL 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.6%)
PTC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (4.42%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.84%)
TRG 165.30 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (1.47%)
UNITY 30.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.23%)
BR100 4,871 Increased By ▲ 35.45 (0.73%)
BR30 25,826 Increased By ▲ 191.78 (0.75%)
KSE100 45,257 Increased By ▲ 208.28 (0.46%)
KSE30 18,536 Increased By ▲ 99.15 (0.54%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,754
13524hr
Pakistan Cases
734,423
468124hr
Sindh
269,840
Punjab
255,571
Balochistan
20,499
Islamabad
67,491
KPK
101,045
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Germany to give different second jab to AstraZeneca recipients under 60

  • Most of the cases reported were in women under 60 years of age within two weeks of vaccination.
AFP 14 Apr 2021

BERLIN: People aged under 60 who have been given a first dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine in Germany will receive a different jab for their second dose, federal and regional health ministers agreed Tuesday.

Germany announced on March 30 that it would no longer offer the two-dose AstraZeneca vaccine to people aged under 60 due to concerns over a possible link to rare cases of blood clots.

DPA news agency said ministers agreed at a meeting that people in the younger age group who received a first AstraZeneca dose before the March 30 announcement will be offered either the BioNTech-Pfizer jab for their second dose, or the Moderna vaccine.

"The solution that has been found will offer a good level of protection," Bavarian Health Minister Klaus Holetschek told DPA.

The new policy is in line with recommendations released last week by Germany's vaccine commission, which also recommended the second injection be given 12 weeks after the initial AstraZeneca dose.

Germany is among numerous countries that have restricted use of the AstraZeneca vaccine to older people after rare blood clots were detected in a small number of younger people who had received the jab.

The European Medicines Agency last week said that unusual blood clots should be listed as a very rare side effect of the AstraZeneca vaccine, while stressing that overall benefits in preventing Covid-19 outweighed the risks.

There were 222 cases of these atypical thromboses out of 34 million AstraZeneca injections carried out in the European Economic Area (EU, Iceland, Norway, Liechtenstein) and Britain, as of April 4, according to the EMA. And there were 18 deaths, as of March 22.

Most of the cases reported were in women under 60 years of age within two weeks of vaccination.

According to Germany's health ministry some 2.2 million people aged under 60 have received an AstraZeneca dose in recent weeks.

Johnson & Johnson's single-shot vaccine has come under similar suspicion for the same issue, with US health authorities recommending Tuesday that it be paused while they investigate six cases of clotting.

The World Health Organization has said it cannot recommend switching vaccine between two doses as a protection against Covid-19, due to insufficient data showing the effects.

AstraZeneca Moderna BioNTech Pfizer Coronavirus Vaccine Oxford Klaus Holetschek

Germany to give different second jab to AstraZeneca recipients under 60

Pakistan’s powerful groups enjoy economic privileges of over $17bn: UNDP Report

Pakistan reports highest number of COVID-19 deaths in a day since June as 135 people die in 24 hours

Weekends to be observed as closed days: NCOC issues Ramazan SOPs

Egypt seizes Ever Given ship over $900 million Suez Canal compensation bill

Pelosi asks Biden to address US Congress to mark 100 days in office

Biden urges Putin to ease Ukraine tensions

Govt revises growth estimate upward to nearly 3pc of GDP

'Immunised' Muslim pilgrims in Mecca as Ramadan begins

Coinbase reference price set at $250/share, values exchange at $65bn

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters