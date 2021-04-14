World
Pfizer says it can deliver 10% more Covid vaccines by end of May
- The pharmaceutical giant can also "supply the full 300 million agreed on for the end of July two weeks early
14 Apr 2021
NEW YORK: Pfizer has "ramped up production" of its Covid-19 vaccine and can deliver 10 percent more doses than expected to the United States by the end of May, its CEO Albert Bourla said on Tuesday.
The pharmaceutical giant can also "supply the full 300 million agreed on for the end of July two weeks early," he said on Twitter.
