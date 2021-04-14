ANL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (3.88%)
ASC 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
ASL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.43%)
AVN 91.25 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.12%)
BOP 7.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
DGKC 124.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
EPCL 56.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.36%)
FCCL 24.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
FFBL 28.80 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.35%)
FFL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
HASCOL 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
HUBC 79.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.94%)
HUMNL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.95%)
JSCL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.98%)
KAPCO 40.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
LOTCHEM 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
MLCF 46.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.24%)
PAEL 35.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.4%)
PIBTL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
POWER 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.86%)
PPL 85.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
PRL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PTC 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.78%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (4.33%)
TRG 162.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.50 (-2.69%)
UNITY 31.05 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.31%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-7.19%)
BR100 4,836 Increased By ▲ 15.71 (0.33%)
BR30 25,635 Decreased By ▼ -33.99 (-0.13%)
KSE100 45,049 Increased By ▲ 70.52 (0.16%)
KSE30 18,436 Decreased By ▼ -6.45 (-0.03%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,619
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
729,920
431824hr
Sindh
269,474
Punjab
252,974
Balochistan
20,397
Islamabad
66,983
KPK
100,275
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Buzdar directs action against violators of law

Recorder Report 14 Apr 2021

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the administration, as well as the police, to take indiscriminate action against the violators of law and made it clear that no compromise will be made on the writ of the state and the supremacy of law in the society. The CM regretted that the people had to face difficulties due to roads blocked and extended an apology to them. I cannot bear the agony of the people and blocking of roads is a condemnable act, he continued and emphasized that strict action will be initiated against the violators of the law.

The CM stressed that no permission will be granted to disrupt the routine life and disclosed that he has continuously monitored the province-wise law and order situation the whole night. Most of the roads have been restored due to timely action of police and the administration and monitoring will be continued till the complete restoration of routine life, he added. The CM was briefed about the situation by law enforcement agencies and administrative heads. The CM appreciated the administration for restoring traffic and extended sympathies to the injured policemen. The chief minister also praised the sense of duty of the police force.

Moreover, Hamid Yar Haraj MPA called on CM to discuss development schemes and matters of mutual interest. Talking on the occasion, the CM said the district development projects are being initiated and their completion will be ensured in the next two and a half years. Consultation with parliamentarians will be ensured in this regard.

Furthermore, the CM has felicitated the Sikh community at the traditional festival of Vaisakhi.

In a message of felicitations, the CM said this festival will be celebrated with simplicity this year due to the corona pandemic adding that observance of necessary precautions is a collective responsibility of all of us. Unusual circumstances require unusual steps and it is the need of the hour to celebrate this festival while observing social distancing, he said. The government equally shares the joys and happiness of the Sikh community on the festival of Vaisakhi, concluded the CM.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Buzdar violators of law action against

Buzdar directs action against violators of law

Govt decides to withdraw Kapco from PC’s portfolio

Minister says ‘sufficient’ stock of vaccine available

Govt decides to deploy Rangers in 5 Punjab cities

LNG-fired power plants: ECC all set to approve amendments in PPAs, GSAs

Ramazan starts

Donations, contributions: SBP directs banks to open EKBNS Fund account

Foreign investors promised tax relief, incentives in FY22 budget

Feb LSMI output down 4.15pc MoM

Justice Isa’s live streaming petition rejected

Singapore’s Grab to go public in world’s biggest $40b SPAC merger

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.