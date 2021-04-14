Buzdar directs action against violators of law

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the administration, as well as the police, to take indiscriminate action against the violators of law and made it clear that no compromise will be made on the writ of the state and the supremacy of law in the society. The CM regretted that the people had to face difficulties due to roads blocked and extended an apology to them. I cannot bear the agony of the people and blocking of roads is a condemnable act, he continued and emphasized that strict action will be initiated against the violators of the law.

The CM stressed that no permission will be granted to disrupt the routine life and disclosed that he has continuously monitored the province-wise law and order situation the whole night. Most of the roads have been restored due to timely action of police and the administration and monitoring will be continued till the complete restoration of routine life, he added. The CM was briefed about the situation by law enforcement agencies and administrative heads. The CM appreciated the administration for restoring traffic and extended sympathies to the injured policemen. The chief minister also praised the sense of duty of the police force.

Moreover, Hamid Yar Haraj MPA called on CM to discuss development schemes and matters of mutual interest. Talking on the occasion, the CM said the district development projects are being initiated and their completion will be ensured in the next two and a half years. Consultation with parliamentarians will be ensured in this regard.

Furthermore, the CM has felicitated the Sikh community at the traditional festival of Vaisakhi.

In a message of felicitations, the CM said this festival will be celebrated with simplicity this year due to the corona pandemic adding that observance of necessary precautions is a collective responsibility of all of us. Unusual circumstances require unusual steps and it is the need of the hour to celebrate this festival while observing social distancing, he said. The government equally shares the joys and happiness of the Sikh community on the festival of Vaisakhi, concluded the CM.

