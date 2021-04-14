Taraweeh places: City wardens deployed for smooth traffic: administrator

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed Tuesday said city wardens of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation would be supporting the police to guard mosques, taraweeh places, markets, shopping centers and various roads of the city along with traffic police to ensure smooth flow of traffic during the holy month of Ramazan.

Ahmed said this while reviewing the plan for deployment of city wardens for Ramazan. He said a total 600 city wardens will be deployed at 87 places. The wardens will be deployed at 15 places in District Central, 12 in South District, 25 in East and 7 in Korangi District. The City wardens are being deployed at 10 places where tarawih is going to be held and 18 shopping centers, including which is expected to provide significant convenience to the citizens.

The wardens would be deployed at Faizan Madina, Expo Center Hassan Square, Shahzada Lawn, University Road, Banoria Town Mosque, Kanzul Eiman Mosque, Rahmania Mosque Tariq Road, Khaliqdina Hall, MA Jinnah Road, Khatun Janat Park Hussainabad, Farooq Azam Mosque North Nazimabad and Baitul Mukarram Gulshan-e-Iqbal Mosque will perform duty during tarawih prayers.

The shopping centers where city wardens will be deployed include Anar Kali Bazar Water Pump, Haroon Shopping Mall, Shadman Town, Hyderi Market North Nazimabad, Mina Bazar Karimabad, Firdous Shopping Center Liaquatabad, KDA Shopping Center Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Char Minar Bahadurabad, Liberty Chowk Tariq Road, Zainab Market Saddar, Jama Cloth Market, Forum Market Clifton, Gulf Shopping Center, Teen Talwarhree, Millennium Mall Rashid Minhas Road, Shama Shopping Mall Shah Faisal Colony, Babar Market Landhi, Korangi No. 2 Market and Aman Tower.

Apart from this in Central District, the city wardens will be assisting traffic police at UP Morr, Lucky One, Gulberg Chowrangi, Ayesha Manzil, Mukka Chowk, Tahir Villa, Mina Bazar Karimabad, Ziauddin Hospital Road, Liaquatabad-10, Gharibabad, Firdous Shopping Center Liaquat Abad, Nerang Cinema, Nayab Masjid Post Office and Golimar cut.

The city wardens would also be posted in District South at Seventh Day Signal, Naz Plaza, Mobile Market Saddar, Gul Plaza, Tibet Center, Jama Cloth, DMC Signal, Light House Signal, City Court Signal, Fresco Chowk, Zainab Market and Shaheen Complex.

In District where city wardens will be deployed included Millennium Mall, Johar Chowrangi, Aladin Park, Chase Value Center, Chase Up Napa, Chase Up Gulshan Chowrangi, Disco Bakery, Maskan Chowrangi, Fariya Mobile Market, Imtiaz Super Store, Rabb Medical, Jamia Sibten, Al Mustafa Clinic, Sir Syed University Cut, Numaish Chowrangi , Naheed Super Store, Allahwali Chowrangi, Noorani Kebab Signal, Society Chowrangi, Char Minar Bahadurabad, Khalid Sweets Chowrangi Central Jail Gate, Faizan-e-Madina, Jahangir Road, Kanzul Eiiman Mosque, Banoria Town Mosque and Time Medico National Stadium.

Korangi District, city wardens will be posted at Kala Board, Shama Shopping Center, Shah Faisal Bridge, Babar Market-1, Babar Market-2, Korangi No 4 and Korangi No 2 Market.

Focal persons have also been nominated who can be contacted immediately at any time.

The administrator said Ramazan is a holy month and most of the people are engaged in worships during it while a large number of citizens fast regularly. To facilitate the citizens, City Wardens have in the past also rendered important services in different areas of Karachi during Ramadan and other occasions and people have appreciated them.

“Every effort is being made to ensure the citizens do not face any inconvenience during Ramadan for which city wardens are being deployed at various places,” he said.

