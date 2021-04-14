Four new KP ministers take oath

PESHAWAR: Four newly inducted ministers into the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet took the oath of offices here on Tuesday. Governor Shah Farman administered the oath to the newly-inducted ministers who include Atif Khan, Shakil Ahmed Khan, Fazal Shakoor and Faisal Amin Gandapur at the Governor’s House. According to a statement the ceremony was attended by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Members Provincial Assembly, Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niyaz and administrative heads of different departments. The newly inducted ministers would be allotted portfolios later.

