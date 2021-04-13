ANL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (3.88%)
World

US aiming for 'stability' but not 'trust' with Russia: W.House

  • Biden called on Putin to "de-escalate tensions," according to the White House, and also proposed a summit in a third country.
AFP 13 Apr 2021

WASHINGTON: The United States hopes to build a stable relationship with Russia but does not expect "trust" in its dealings with Moscow, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday.

"What we're working toward is predictable and stable. We're not looking for an establishment of trust as much as a predictability and stability," she told reporters.

Psaki was speaking after President Joe Biden talked with Russian President Vladimir Putin to express US concerns over the Russian military build-up along Ukraine's border.

Biden called on Putin to "de-escalate tensions," according to the White House, and also proposed a summit in a third country.

Psaki said that the summit was being proposed for "the coming months," which would mean "this summer."

Despite Washington's reaching out to the Kremlin, Psaki said that US plans to punish Russia for what it says was election interference and a huge cyber attack remain in place.

US aiming for 'stability' but not 'trust' with Russia: W.House

