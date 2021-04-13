ANL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (3.88%)
ASC 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
ASL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.43%)
AVN 91.25 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.12%)
BOP 7.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
DGKC 124.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
EPCL 56.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.36%)
FCCL 24.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
FFBL 28.80 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.35%)
FFL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
HASCOL 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
HUBC 79.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.94%)
HUMNL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.95%)
JSCL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.98%)
KAPCO 40.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
LOTCHEM 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
MLCF 46.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.24%)
PAEL 35.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.4%)
PIBTL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
POWER 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.86%)
PPL 85.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
PRL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PTC 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.78%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (4.33%)
TRG 162.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.50 (-2.69%)
UNITY 31.05 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.31%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-7.19%)
BR100 4,836 Increased By ▲ 15.71 (0.33%)
BR30 25,635 Decreased By ▼ -33.99 (-0.13%)
KSE100 45,049 Increased By ▲ 70.52 (0.16%)
KSE30 18,436 Decreased By ▼ -6.45 (-0.03%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,619
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
729,920
431824hr
Sindh
269,474
Punjab
252,974
Balochistan
20,397
Islamabad
66,983
KPK
100,275
EU wheat at 1-month high on weather concerns

  • Most traded September milling wheat on Paris-based Euronext, closed 1.6pc higher at 202.00 euros a tonne.
Reuters Updated 14 Apr 2021

PARIS: European wheat rose to a one-month high on Tuesday, boosted by concerns that adverse weather in the United States could hurt corn sowings, while traders were monitoring cold and expected dry weather in Europe.

Most traded September milling wheat on Paris-based Euronext, closed 1.6pc higher at 202.00 euros a tonne.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said U.S. farmers were able to plant 4pc of their intended corn acreage as of Sunday, below the range of analysts' estimates in a Reuters poll.

Forecasts of more cold weather in France and dry weather in some parts of Europe also had to be monitored, traders said.

France's spring crop area is forecast to fall back from 2020's high levels, while soft wheat sowings will rebound from a rain-hit campaign last year, the farm ministry said on Tuesday, citing forecasts made before the recent severe cold snap.

In Germany, lack of overseas demand, despite export taxes imposed by rival Russia, depressed sentiment.

"Importer demand is slack with the number of tenders in the market this week modest," one German trader said. "The Ramadan month is starting which traditionally can reduce purchasing activity by important Middle Eastern and North African customers for EU wheat."

Some dealers were watching for indications of how aggressive Russian traders will start offering new crop Russian wheat in international markets in the face of export taxes designed to hinder selling.

But improved estimates of this summer's Russian wheat crop open prospects of larger Russian supplies.

"The big question for me is how aggressively the Russians make advance sales of their new crop in coming weeks and if they manage to sell despite the export taxes," the trader added.

"This could encourage importers to delay buying in the hope larger Russian supplies will depress prices."

Standard 12pc protein wheat for April delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale at around 2 euros over Paris May against 3 euros over on Monday, in thin trading.

