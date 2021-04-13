World
Mexico reports 4,293 new coronavirus cases, 592 more deaths
- The government says the real case numbers are likely significantly higher and separate data published by the health ministry suggested the actual coronavirus death toll may be at least 60pc above the confirmed figure.
Updated 14 Apr 2021
MEXICO CITY: Mexico's government reported 4,293 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 592 more fatalities, according to data from the health ministry on Tuesday, bringing the country's total to 2,286,133 infections and 210,294 deaths.
