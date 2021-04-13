ANL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (3.88%)
ASC 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
ASL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.43%)
AVN 91.25 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.12%)
BOP 7.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
DGKC 124.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
EPCL 56.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.36%)
FCCL 24.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
FFBL 28.80 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.35%)
FFL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
HASCOL 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
HUBC 79.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.94%)
HUMNL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.95%)
JSCL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.98%)
KAPCO 40.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
LOTCHEM 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
MLCF 46.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.24%)
PAEL 35.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.4%)
PIBTL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
POWER 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.86%)
PPL 85.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
PRL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PTC 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.78%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (4.33%)
TRG 162.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.50 (-2.69%)
UNITY 31.05 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.31%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-7.19%)
BR100 4,836 Increased By ▲ 15.71 (0.33%)
BR30 25,635 Decreased By ▼ -33.99 (-0.13%)
KSE100 45,049 Increased By ▲ 70.52 (0.16%)
KSE30 18,436 Decreased By ▼ -6.45 (-0.03%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,619
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
729,920
431824hr
Sindh
269,474
Punjab
252,974
Balochistan
20,397
Islamabad
66,983
KPK
100,275
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Sweden's COVID infections among highest in Europe, with 'no sign of decrease'

  • The number of patients treated at Swedish intensive care units has now risen past the peak of the second wave around the turn of the year.
Reuters Updated 14 Apr 2021

STOCKHOLM: The rate of new COVID-19 infections in Sweden has jumped to the second-highest in Europe after land-locked San Marino, data showed on Tuesday, as the Scandinavian country which has shunned lockdowns throughout the pandemic faced a third wave of cases.

The number of patients treated at Swedish intensive care units has now risen past the peak of the second wave around the turn of the year.

The country has registered 19,105 new cases since Friday, health agency statistics showed.

Sweden had 625 daily new cases per million inhabitants in a rolling seven-day average, statistics from OurWorldInData showed on Tuesday, second only to San Marino, a small nation that is surrounded by Italy.

"Unfortunately we see an increased spread in Sweden. We'll see how this week turns out, but it's definitely a high spread and no signs of a decrease," Sweden's Chief Epidemiologist Anders Tegnell told a news conference.

Deaths remained at a relatively low 1.7 daily fatalities per million people, below the European average of 4.3 deaths.

"We have increased spread but also vaccinations that work as a break. With these two forces combined we have a relatively even level of deaths", Tegnell said.

The country of 10 million inhabitants has administered 2.1 million shots so far.

Sweden recorded 39 new deaths, taking the total to 13,660. The deaths registered have occurred over several days and sometimes weeks.

Sweden's death rate per capita is many times higher than that of its Nordic neighbours' but lower than in most European countries that have opted for lockdowns.

Tegnell also said Sweden would decide how to use Johnson & Johnson's (J&J) COVID-19 vaccine within the coming days, following reports of rare blood clots similar to those reported for the AstraZeneca shot.

U.S. health agencies have recommended pausing the use of the J&J vaccine after six recipients developed a rare disorder involving blood clots. Following the news, J&J said it was delaying the rollout of the vaccine to Europe.

The move comes a week after European regulators said they had found a possible link between AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine and a rare blood clotting problem that had led to a small number of deaths.

Sweden is due to receive its first doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine later this week.

It paused the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine in March but later resumed use for people aged 65 and older.

lockdowns AstraZeneca Johnson & Johnson COVID19 vaccine AstraZeneca vaccine Covid infections San Marino Anders Tegnell

Sweden's COVID infections among highest in Europe, with 'no sign of decrease'

PM urges countrymen to point out profiteers, hoarders in Ramazan

Fawad Chaudhry gets additional charge of Information Ministry: Sources

Army Chief meets PM Khan, discuss prevailing security situation in the country: Sources

PPP leaders submit resignations to PDM as rifts widen between opposition parties

Supreme Court rejects Justice Faiz's plea seeking live telecast of hearing on review petitions

Bitcoin hits record high above $62,000

More than 1.3 million people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Pakistan: Asad Umar

Cryptocurrencies: a $2.0-trillion market

Russia says expects Iran nuclear deal to be saved: Lavrov

Iran's Zarif warns US against sabotage, sanctions

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters