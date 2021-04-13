World
No decision yet on J&J COVID-19 vaccine, top South African adviser says
- The Ministerial Advisory Committee on vaccines would "be looking at all the issues shortly," the committee's chair Barry Schoub told Reuters.
13 Apr 2021
JOHANNESBURG: South Africa has not yet taken a decision on how to proceed with Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, a top government adviser said, after U.S. health agencies recommended pausing use of the vaccine because of rare cases of blood clots.
The Ministerial Advisory Committee on vaccines would "be looking at all the issues shortly," the committee's chair Barry Schoub told Reuters.
South Africa has vaccinated almost 290,000 healthcare workers with the J&J vaccine in an ongoing research study.
FIR registered against TLP Chief Saad Hussain Rizvi under Anti Terrorism Act
No decision yet on J&J COVID-19 vaccine, top South African adviser says
Fawad Chaudhry gets additional charge of Information Ministry: Sources
Army Chief meets PM Khan, discuss prevailing security situation in the country: Sources
PPP leaders submit resignations to PDM as rifts widen between opposition parties
Supreme Court rejects Justice Faiz's plea seeking live telecast of hearing on review petitions
Bitcoin hits record high above $62,000
More than 1.3 million people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Pakistan: Asad Umar
Cryptocurrencies: a $2.0-trillion market
Russia says expects Iran nuclear deal to be saved: Lavrov
Iran's Zarif warns US against sabotage, sanctions
Pakistan reports highest number of COVID-19 deaths in one day since June as 118 more succumb to virus
Read more stories
Comments