Corolla Cross is Finally Open for Bookings

Toyota Indus Motors (IMC) has finally announced that its Corolla Cross is open for bookings. The car was expected to arrive in December 2020, however due to delays the bookings for this new vehicle just opened up.

According to Toyota Indus Motors, Corolla Cross deliveries will start from the 1st of July, 2021. The company will only sell Complete Built Up Units (CBUs) of this car and will not assemble it locally, as reported by Pakwheels.com

Corolla Car will also be launched in three variants, i.e., Premium High Grade, Smart Mid Grade, and Low Grade.

Features

All three variants of this car will come with a 1.8-litre 2ZR-FXE engine that makes 98HP and 142NM of torque, similar to the one feature in Prius and the 12th gen Corolla Hybrid sedan, C-HR. Moreover, this car will also have an electric motor with a 72HP with 163NM of torque ti work with the the gasoline engine.

In addition to this the High variant also comes with the power tailgate with foot sensor, leather seats and a standard size sunroof. The Mid and Low variant will have fabric seats.

Moreover, the Mid and High variants will also feature an 8″ touch screen display head unit.

In terms of safety, all variants come with front airbags. However, the High variant also offers a curtain and knee airbag for the driver.

Corolla Cross Prices

Bookings for the Low and Mid variants will require a partial payment of Rs. 3 million, while customers would need to pay Rs. 4 million as partial payment to book the High variant.