ANL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (3.88%)
ASC 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
ASL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.43%)
AVN 91.25 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.12%)
BOP 7.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
DGKC 124.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
EPCL 56.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.36%)
FCCL 24.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
FFBL 28.80 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.35%)
FFL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
HASCOL 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
HUBC 79.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.94%)
HUMNL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.95%)
JSCL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.98%)
KAPCO 40.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
LOTCHEM 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
MLCF 46.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.24%)
PAEL 35.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.4%)
PIBTL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
POWER 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.86%)
PPL 85.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
PRL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PTC 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.78%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (4.33%)
TRG 162.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.50 (-2.69%)
UNITY 31.05 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.31%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-7.19%)
BR100 4,836 Increased By ▲ 15.71 (0.33%)
BR30 25,635 Decreased By ▼ -33.99 (-0.13%)
KSE100 45,049 Increased By ▲ 70.52 (0.16%)
KSE30 18,436 Decreased By ▼ -6.45 (-0.03%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,619
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
729,920
431824hr
Sindh
269,474
Punjab
252,974
Balochistan
20,397
Islamabad
66,983
KPK
100,275
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Corolla Cross is Finally Open for Bookings

  • Toyota Indus Motors (IMC) has finally announced that its Corolla Cross is open for bookings.
  • Corolla Car will also be launched in three variants, i.e., Premium High Grade, Smart Mid Grade, and Low Grade.
  • Corolla Cross deliveries will start from the 1st of July, 2021.
BR Web Desk Updated 13 Apr 2021

Toyota Indus Motors (IMC) has finally announced that its Corolla Cross is open for bookings. The car was expected to arrive in December 2020, however due to delays the bookings for this new vehicle just opened up.

According to Toyota Indus Motors, Corolla Cross deliveries will start from the 1st of July, 2021. The company will only sell Complete Built Up Units (CBUs) of this car and will not assemble it locally, as reported by Pakwheels.com

Corolla Car will also be launched in three variants, i.e., Premium High Grade, Smart Mid Grade, and Low Grade.

Features

All three variants of this car will come with a 1.8-litre 2ZR-FXE engine that makes 98HP and 142NM of torque, similar to the one feature in Prius and the 12th gen Corolla Hybrid sedan, C-HR. Moreover, this car will also have an electric motor with a 72HP with 163NM of torque ti work with the the gasoline engine.

In addition to this the High variant also comes with the power tailgate with foot sensor, leather seats and a standard size sunroof. The Mid and Low variant will have fabric seats.

Moreover, the Mid and High variants will also feature an 8″ touch screen display head unit.

In terms of safety, all variants come with front airbags. However, the High variant also offers a curtain and knee airbag for the driver.

Corolla Cross Prices

Bookings for the Low and Mid variants will require a partial payment of Rs. 3 million, while customers would need to pay Rs. 4 million as partial payment to book the High variant.

Toyota Auto industry cars car sales Automakers Toyota Motor Cars production Sales of new cars car prices Toyota Corolla Corolla Toyota Indus Motors Toyota Corolla Cross Toyota Indus Motor Company

Corolla Cross is Finally Open for Bookings

PPP leaders submit resignations to PDM as rifts widen between opposition parties

KP government releases findings of AIP Base Survey

Supreme Court rejects Justice Faiz's plea seeking live telecast of hearing on review petitions

Bitcoin hits record high above $62,000

More than 1.3 million people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Pakistan: Asad Umar

Cryptocurrencies: a $2.0-trillion market

Russia says expects Iran nuclear deal to be saved: Lavrov

Iran's Zarif warns US against sabotage, sanctions

Pakistan reports highest number of COVID-19 deaths in one day since June as 118 more succumb to virus

Jordan royal feud stirs unease in Saudi Arabia

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters