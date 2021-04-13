Markets
S&P 500 muted after strong inflation data
- The S&P 500 opened higher by 2.11 points, or 0.05%, at 4,130.10, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 52.45 points, or 0.38%, to 13,902.45 at the opening bell.
13 Apr 2021
The S&P 500 opened nearly flat on Tuesday as data showed consumer prices increased by the most in more than 8-1/2 years in March, while Johnson & Johnson slipped as federal health agencies recommended pausing the use of its COVID-19 vaccine.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 24.24 points, or 0.07%, at the open to 33,721.16.
Comments