World

Scotland to ease some COVID-19 restrictions early

Reuters 13 Apr 2021

LONDON: Scotland will ease some lockdown restrictions for domestic travel and outdoor meetings earlier than expected, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Tuesday.

She said people would be permitted to travel anywhere within Scotland to see family and friends for outdoor meetings from April 16, ten days earlier than planned, and those meetings could from then take place with six people from up to six households rather than four from two households.

lockdown restrictions Scotland lockdown Scotland coronavirus cases

Scotland to ease some COVID-19 restrictions early

