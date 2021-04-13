Business & Finance
Poland's C/A surplus at 1.619bn euros in February
- Economists polled by Reuters had expected a surplus of 1.602 billion euros in February.
13 Apr 2021
Poland's current account surplus amounted to 1.619 billion euros ($1.92 billion) in February, compared to a revised surplus of 3.341 billion euros in the previous month, central bank data showed on Tuesday.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected a surplus of 1.602 billion euros in February.
