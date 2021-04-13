Pakistan
Ambassador Haque meets Chairman Sinopharm, appreciates continued support
- During the meeting, it was agreed to continue discussion over future cooperation for vaccine development in Pakistan.
13 Apr 2021
BEIJING: Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque held a meeting today with Chairman Sinopharm, Liu Jingzhen in Yichang.
During the meeting, the Chairman Liu said that China and Pakistan are All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partners. Solidarity during COVID-19 pandemic has further strengthened our friendship. Our cooperation in vaccine is very crucial and Sinopharm will do its utmost for meeting requirements of Pakistan."
Ambassador Haque thanked Liu for Sinopharm' s continued support and cooperation with Pakistan and appreciated its solidarity during COVID-19 pandemic.
