IMC announces Toyota Hilux Revo's launch

A good news for the 4x4 car lovers as Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) is all set to launch its brand new Hilux Revo 2021, with significant upgrades to its aesthetics and mechanics. As per the company’s announcement, the Asian Sport Utility Vehicle (AUV) will be launched in June 2021. Toyota, however, has opened bookings for the vehicle at a partial payment of Rs.1,500,000.

Hilux Revo Variants:

Hilux Revo will be launched in three variants: Revo V, Revo G AT and Revo G MT. Though an official spec announcement is awaited from Toyota Pakistan, the leaked images from a photo shoot have revealed much about the car.

What to Expect?

As there are no official words from Toyota in this regard, what we know so far of the design changes is solely based on the leaked images of the vehicle.

Exterior:

From the images circulating on social media, here is what changes we expect in its exterior:

Improved headlights

Radiator Grille

Fog Lamps

Front Bumper

Note that the company had already upgraded the Revo G headlight from 2 bulbs to 4 bulbs, while the cover of fog lamps has also been changed. Further, the tyres of Hilux Revo have also seen an upgrade to 18-inch alloy wheels, giving it a premium look.

Interior:

There are also some noticeable changes in the interior to provide a smooth and hassle-free ride experience to the owner and passengers:

Redesigned Combination Meter

New Interior Black Color Scheme

Upgraded 9-inch Audio System

MID Steering Controls upgraded in Revo G MT/AT to match Revo V

Engine Power:

The company has also worked on the mechanics of its upcoming vehicle. As per industry insights, Toyota Motor has enhanced the power of 2.8L 1GD engine with improved Turbocharger, Cylinder Block, Electronically Controlled Common Rail Inject and Exhaust. The upgrades have increased the engine power by 20KW (Approx over 201hp) and 50Nm torque, as the car’s peak torque is 500Nm. The mechanical changes have also increased the fuel efficiency by 4%.

Other notable specs:

The other salient improvements in the new Revo 2021 are: