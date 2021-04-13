Business & Finance
Romanian CPI at 3.05% y/y in March vs 3.1% forecast
- The median forecast of a Reuters poll of analysts put inflation at 3.1% year-on-year at the end of March.
13 Apr 2021
BUCHAREST: Romania's consumer price inflation was 3.05% in March, against February's 3.16%, marginally below expectations, data from the National Statistics Board showed on Tuesday.
The median forecast of a Reuters poll of analysts put inflation at 3.1% year-on-year at the end of March.
Data showed prices rose 0.38% on the month in March, with food prices up 0.37%, non-food prices up 0.46% and services up 0.24%.
The central bank targets inflation at 1.5%-3.5%.
Supreme Court rejects Justice Faiz's plea seeking live telecast of hearing on review petitions
Romanian CPI at 3.05% y/y in March vs 3.1% forecast
More than 1.3 million people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Pakistan: Asad Umar
Cryptocurrencies: a $2.0-trillion market
Russia says expects Iran nuclear deal to be saved: Lavrov
Iran's Zarif warns US against sabotage, sanctions
Pakistan reports highest number of COVID-19 deaths in one day since June as 118 more succumb to virus
Jordan royal feud stirs unease in Saudi Arabia
Ramazan moon sighting: Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today in Peshawar
TTP militant killed in intelligence-based operation in South Waziristan
Senior US State Department official to visit Beirut
Coinbase brings cryptocurrencies to Wall Street
Read more stories
Comments