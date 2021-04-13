Romanian CPI at 3.05% y/y in March vs 3.1% forecast

BUCHAREST: Romania's consumer price inflation was 3.05% in March, against February's 3.16%, marginally below expectations, data from the National Statistics Board showed on Tuesday.

The median forecast of a Reuters poll of analysts put inflation at 3.1% year-on-year at the end of March.

Data showed prices rose 0.38% on the month in March, with food prices up 0.37%, non-food prices up 0.46% and services up 0.24%.

The central bank targets inflation at 1.5%-3.5%.