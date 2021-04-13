ANL 34.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.58%)
India approves Russia's Sputnik V COVID vaccine for emergency use

  • India has become the 60th country to register Sputnik V after positive results of local Phase 3 clinical study
  • RDIF CEO says over 850 million doses of Sputnik V are going to be produced in India annually
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 13 Apr 2021

(Karachi) As many countries have struck deals to procure coronavirus vaccine, India has become the 60th state to approve the use of Sputnik V vaccine against the deadly disease, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) stated.

The RDIF, a body that markets the vaccine abroad, said that the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) had approved the use of Sputnik V. However, the Indian regulator has yet to make a statement.

"India, the world’s 2nd most populous nation, became the 60th country to register #SputnikV after positive results of local Phase 3 clinical study. Sputnik V is now authorized in 60 countries with a population of over 3 [billion] people," a tweet from Sputnik V’s official account read.

Sputnik V vaccine has been approved for use in countries with a total population of three billion people or about 40 percent of the global population.

Commenting on the matter, RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said that the approval of the vaccine is a major milestone as both countries have been developing extensive cooperation on clinical trials of Sputnik V in India and its local production.

He added, "The Russian vaccine has efficacy of 91.6 percent and provides full protection against severe cases of COVID-19 as demonstrated by the data published in one of the leading medical journals."

Dmitriev maintained that the RDIF has created partnerships with a number of India's leading pharmaceutical companies for the production of Sputnik V which will provide for both vaccination of the population in India and global distribution of the vaccine.

"Over 850 million doses of Sputnik V are going to be produced in India annually sufficient to vaccinate more than 425 million people around the world," he remarked.

