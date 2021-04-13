ANL 34.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.58%)
ASC 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.04%)
ASL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.33%)
AVN 90.24 Decreased By ▼ -4.76 (-5.01%)
BOP 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.02%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.52%)
DGKC 124.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-1.9%)
EPCL 56.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.5%)
FCCL 24.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.78%)
FFBL 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.29%)
FFL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
HASCOL 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.79%)
HUBC 80.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
JSCL 20.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.44%)
KAPCO 40.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.78%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-5.74%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.66%)
PAEL 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-2.96%)
PIBTL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.53%)
POWER 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.07%)
PPL 85.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.28%)
PRL 25.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.72%)
PTC 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.06%)
SILK 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.98%)
SNGP 38.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.37%)
TRG 167.40 Increased By ▲ 7.79 (4.88%)
UNITY 30.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.99%)
BR100 4,820 Decreased By ▼ -31.91 (-0.66%)
BR30 25,669 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-0.01%)
KSE100 44,978 Decreased By ▼ -208.43 (-0.46%)
KSE30 18,443 Decreased By ▼ -42.02 (-0.23%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,619
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
729,920
431824hr
Sindh
269,474
Punjab
252,974
Balochistan
20,397
Islamabad
66,983
KPK
100,275
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia, NZ dollars drift off, bond sale draws strong demand

  • Since the last meeting, the government has introduced new measures to cool the red-hot housing market which should make it easier for the central bank to maintain its stimulus.
Reuters 13 Apr 2021

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars drifted lower on Tuesday as caution in global markets outweighed upbeat economic news and a solid sale of new Aussie government bonds.

The Aussie slipped to $0.7597, as speculators looked to test support around $0.7595. The currency has now spent three weeks rattling around in a $0.7533/7676 range and a break lower would likely unleash a large move.

The kiwi dollar eased to $0.7007 and was nearing support at $0.6998. The kiwi has also been trapped between $0.6946 and $0.7070 for three weeks or so.

The US dollar found support from wagers that US consumer price data due later would show a big increase in headline inflation and push Treasury yields higher.

The Aussie found only fleeting support from Chinese trade data showing surprisingly strong 38.1% growth in imports, a positive for Australia given China is the country's biggest export market.

Domestic data also remained upbeat with NAB's influential business survey finding the strongest conditions on record in March, with sales, profits and employment all surging.

A separate survey from ANZ showed its consumer confidence index surged 5.9% last week to its highest since late 2019.

There was evidence of robust demand for Australian debt as a syndicated sale of A$14 billion ($10.64 billion) in new 2032 bonds drew bids worth A$48 billion.

Yields on current 10-year bonds edged up 2 basis points to 1.75%, in line with US Treasuries, but remained short of last week's peak of 1.833%.

Across the Tasman, markets are awaiting a policy meeting from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) on Wednesday that is certain to keep rates at record lows, and likely to reiterate a dovish outlook for policy.

Since the last meeting, the government has introduced new measures to cool the red-hot housing market which should make it easier for the central bank to maintain its stimulus.

"We expect the RBNZ to keep its policy settings unchanged and to not surprise markets," said Westpac economist Imre Speizer.

"That said, a dovish surprise via the commentary is more likely than a hawkish surprise. Markets would reduce pricing for a rate hike in 2022 and NZD/USD would shed a third of a cent."

Aussie dollar ANZ New Zealand dollars kiwi dollar Aussie down US consumer price economic news Australian debt

Australia, NZ dollars drift off, bond sale draws strong demand

Pakistan reports highest number of COVID-19 deaths in one day since June as 118 more succumb to virus

Jordan royal feud stirs unease in Saudi Arabia

Ramazan moon sighting: Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today in Peshawar

TTP militant killed in intelligence-based operation in South Waziristan

Senior US State Department official to visit Beirut

Coinbase brings cryptocurrencies to Wall Street

CCI decides to go ahead with census; Sindh opposes move

Pandemic hits 'critical point' as Europe deaths top one million

US prices will heat up but won't overheat: White House economists

UK hits target to offer Covid vaccine to all over-50s by mid-April: govt

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters