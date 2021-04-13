ANL 34.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.58%)
ASC 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.04%)
ASL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.33%)
AVN 90.24 Decreased By ▼ -4.76 (-5.01%)
BOP 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.02%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.52%)
DGKC 124.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-1.9%)
EPCL 56.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.5%)
FCCL 24.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.78%)
FFBL 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.29%)
FFL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
HASCOL 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.79%)
HUBC 80.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
JSCL 20.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.44%)
KAPCO 40.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.78%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-5.74%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.66%)
PAEL 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-2.96%)
PIBTL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.53%)
POWER 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.07%)
PPL 85.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.28%)
PRL 25.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.72%)
PTC 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.06%)
SILK 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.98%)
SNGP 38.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.37%)
TRG 167.40 Increased By ▲ 7.79 (4.88%)
UNITY 30.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.99%)
BR100 4,820 Decreased By ▼ -31.91 (-0.66%)
BR30 25,669 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-0.01%)
KSE100 44,978 Decreased By ▼ -208.43 (-0.46%)
KSE30 18,443 Decreased By ▼ -42.02 (-0.23%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,619
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
729,920
431824hr
Sindh
269,474
Punjab
252,974
Balochistan
20,397
Islamabad
66,983
KPK
100,275
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dollar languishes near three-week lows as traders brace for inflation data

  • "A strong (CPI) print may re-invigorate inflation fears and lend support to the USD."
Reuters 13 Apr 2021

TOKYO: The dollar hovered near a three-week low against major rivals on Tuesday, pressured by lower Treasury yields as traders awaited highly anticipated US inflation data later in the global day.

The greenback has retreated along with US yields this month after surging to multi-month peaks on expectations that massive fiscal stimulus coupled with continued monetary easing will spur faster US economic growth and higher inflation.

Retail sales figures due Thursday will also be closely watched.

Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren said on Monday that the US economy could see a significant rebound this year thanks to accommodative monetary and fiscal policy, though the labor market still has much room for improvement.

The dollar index, also known as DXY, edged slightly higher to 92.170 early in the Asian session, but still near Thursday's low of 91.995, which was the weakest since March 23. It had rallied to a nearly five-month high of 93.439 on the last day of March.

"DXY has been slipping in recent days but should find stability with the US macro outperformance narrative set to get a strong airing" in data this week, Westpac strategists wrote in a client note, projecting a rally toward 94.500.

"Treasury issuance is surging at the same time as inflationary pressures show in the data, which should lift the US dollar."

Westpac expects 10-year Treasury yields to rise toward the top of its recent 1.6-1.755% range this week.

The benchmark yield was at 1.6764% on Tuesday.

It had surged to a more than one-year high of 1.7760% on March 30.

New supply is also a driver of yield direction this week, with the Treasury selling 30-year bonds on Tuesday, following good demand at auctions of three- and 10-year notes on Monday.

"How Treasury yields react to this week's supply and to key US data releases will undoubtedly provide direction for the USD in the near-term," Rabobank currency strategist Jane Foley wrote in a report.

"A strong (CPI) print may re-invigorate inflation fears and lend support to the USD."

Foley forecasts the dollar to trade "choppily" in a $1.17 to $1.20 range versus the euro; it is currently at $1.1904, which is near its weakest level since March 23.

The US currency bought 109.49 yen, after slipping below 109 last week for the first time since March 25.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin traded slightly higher at $,60373.50, closing the gap to the record high of $61,781.83 reached a month ago.

Federal Reserve Bank Westpac Dollar fiscal policy accommodative monetary policy DXY Eric Rosengren

Dollar languishes near three-week lows as traders brace for inflation data

Pakistan reports highest number of COVID-19 deaths in one day since June as 118 more succumb to virus

Jordan royal feud stirs unease in Saudi Arabia

Ramazan moon sighting: Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today in Peshawar

TTP militant killed in intelligence-based operation in South Waziristan

Senior US State Department official to visit Beirut

Coinbase brings cryptocurrencies to Wall Street

CCI decides to go ahead with census; Sindh opposes move

Pandemic hits 'critical point' as Europe deaths top one million

US prices will heat up but won't overheat: White House economists

UK hits target to offer Covid vaccine to all over-50s by mid-April: govt

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters