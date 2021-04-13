Australia shares set to open higher, NZ flat

Australian shares are poised to open higher on Tuesday with stronger iron ore and oil prices set to boost mining and energy stocks.

Local index futures rose 0.2%, a 10-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.

The benchmark fell 0.3% on Monday to 6,974, a little over 200 points below an all-time high.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat in early trade. The country's central bank is set to leave interest rates unchanged on Wednesday.