Dortmund skipper Reus revels alongside 'unique' Haaland

BERLIN: Marco Reus is set to rekindle his blossoming partnership with Erling Braut Haaland on Wednesday as Borussia Dortmund bid to hand Manchester City another Champions League quarter-final exit.

Dortmund captain Reus, 31, is back to his best after struggling with poor form and injury this season, revelling alongside the 20-year-old Haaland.

Reus has scored in Dortmund's last two games with Haaland, their top scorer this season with 33 goals in 34 games, providing both assists.

In nearly a decade at Dortmund, Reus has played as an attacking midfielder behind talented strikers such as Robert Lewandowski, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Paco Alcacer.

Reus is full of praise for his team-mate, who grabbed headlines earlier this season as the youngest player to score 20 Champions League goals.

"I've never seen anyone like Haaland at this club," Reus told the 'Kicker meets DAZN' podcast.

"He's unique and still very young. He's developed massively over the past six to nine months."

Reus scored what could prove to be a crucial away goal in their 2-1 first-leg defeat in Manchester when his effort, from Haaland's brilliant pass, curled past City goalkeeper Ederson.

A 1-0 home win, or victory by at least two clear goals, on Wednesday would send Dortmund into the semis to face either holders Bayern Munich or Paris Saint-Germain.

City remain on course for a historic quadruple of Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup successes despite a shock defeat against 10-man Leeds on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola's City are desperate to reach the last four after exiting at the quarter-final stage in each of the last four seasons.