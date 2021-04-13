World
Japan to release treated Fukushima water into the sea: PM
- The release is unlikely to begin for at least two years, but has already sparked opposition from local fishing communities and concern in Beijing and Seoul.
13 Apr 2021
TOKYO: Japan's government has approved a plan to release treated water from the stricken Fukushima nuclear plant into the ocean, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Tuesday, following years of debate.
The release is unlikely to begin for at least two years, but has already sparked opposition from local fishing communities and concern in Beijing and Seoul.
Comments