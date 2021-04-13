ANL 34.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.58%)
LHC disposes of Maryam’s plea

Recorder Report 13 Apr 2021

LAHORE: A division bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) disposed of a petition of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to give her 10-day time to approach the court if her arrest warrant was issued.

The bench passed these directions after a special prosecutor of NAB told the court that the NAB had so far been issued her arrest warrants in an inquiry of alleged illegal acquisition of land in Jati Umra.

The LHC had granted the pre-arrest bail to Maryamn Nawaz on March 24, when she was summoned by the NAB.

The NAB, however, cancelled her appearance in wake of increasing cases of coronavirus.

The special prosecutor told the bench that the chairman of the bureau had not issued an arrest warrant of the petitioner hence her custody was not yet required.

Maryam Nawaz talking to media persons said the defeat of the PTI in Daska was beginning of a change.

She said the NAB was an institution of ‘political engineering’ and acted on the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan against his opponents.

The PML-N Vice President said the NAB had wanted to arrest her on the day when the opposition had fixed its long march which was later postponed.

Commenting on the election of Daska she claimed that the PML-N had already won the by-poll in February and congratulated people of Daska on the victory, PML-N Maryam said the opposition alliance PDM would remain intact with the available members.

On a question about the letter of PPP chairman Bilawal, she said PDM’s chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman would respond to the letter.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

