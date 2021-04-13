ANL 34.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.58%)
Pakistan

PBA grieved over I A Rehman’s demise

13 Apr 2021

KARACHI: In a statement issued in Karachi on Monday, the Executive Committee and members of the Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PDA) expressed their deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of senior journalist and human rights advocate I A Rehman. In his career Rehman worked as an Editor for various newspapers. He always stood up for the right to freedom of expression and speech. In his passing away the journalists and media community have lost an icon of independent journalism. On behalf of all its members, PBA extends its sympathies to the bereaved family and prays to Allah to give them the courage to bear this irreparable loss.—PR

journalists PBA PDA IA Rehman media community

PBA grieved over I A Rehman’s demise

