ANL 34.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.58%)
ASC 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.04%)
ASL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.33%)
AVN 90.24 Decreased By ▼ -4.76 (-5.01%)
BOP 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.02%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.52%)
DGKC 124.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-1.9%)
EPCL 56.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.5%)
FCCL 24.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.78%)
FFBL 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.29%)
FFL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
HASCOL 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.79%)
HUBC 80.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
JSCL 20.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.44%)
KAPCO 40.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.78%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-5.74%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.66%)
PAEL 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-2.96%)
PIBTL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.53%)
POWER 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.07%)
PPL 85.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.28%)
PRL 25.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.72%)
PTC 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.06%)
SILK 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.98%)
SNGP 38.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.37%)
TRG 167.40 Increased By ▲ 7.79 (4.88%)
UNITY 30.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.99%)
BR100 4,820 Decreased By ▼ -31.91 (-0.66%)
BR30 25,669 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-0.01%)
KSE100 44,978 Decreased By ▼ -208.43 (-0.46%)
KSE30 18,443 Decreased By ▼ -42.02 (-0.23%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,501
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
725,602
458424hr
Sindh
269,126
Punjab
250,459
Balochistan
20,321
Islamabad
66,380
KPK
99,595
Governor demands formation of Punjab Finance Commission

Recorder Report 13 Apr 2021

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has demanded formation of Punjab Finance Commission so that all districts receive development funds in accordance with their population.

Talking to media after laying the foundation stone of 146 schemes of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority in Lahore Division on Monday, the governor said, “I assure Jahangir Khan Tareen that the government agencies will not interfere in the cases against him and justice will be done.”

The governor said the PML-N and PPP governments had also completed their constitutional terms; therefore, fulfilling its term is also a constitutional and democratic right of the PTI government.

The governor laid the foundation stone of 16 drinking water schemes for Lahore, 82 for Kasur, 21 for Nankana Sahib and 27 for Sheikhupura during an event held at Governor’s House. More than Rs. 399 million will be spent on these schemes.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Senator Ijaz Ahmed Chaudhry and Chairman Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority Dr Shakeel Ahmad, Chief Executive Punjab Water Aab-e-Pak Authority Syed Zahid Aziz were also present on the occasion.

Answering a question about Jahangir Khan Tareen, he said they have always advocated justice and all the cases against Tareen are being investigated, so I cannot say anything about them right now as they are currently under investigation.

The governor said that the PPP and ANP have left PDM and now the PDM parties are no longer against the government but they will march against each other. He added that the Punjab or Federal governments had no threat from the PDM and the government is taking practical steps for the continuation of democracy, end of corruption and supremacy of law in the country.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that clean drinking water is the most important need and after the establishment of the Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority, the people of Punjab will get clean drinking water.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

