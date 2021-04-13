Governor demands formation of Punjab Finance Commission

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has demanded formation of Punjab Finance Commission so that all districts receive development funds in accordance with their population.

Talking to media after laying the foundation stone of 146 schemes of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority in Lahore Division on Monday, the governor said, “I assure Jahangir Khan Tareen that the government agencies will not interfere in the cases against him and justice will be done.”

The governor said the PML-N and PPP governments had also completed their constitutional terms; therefore, fulfilling its term is also a constitutional and democratic right of the PTI government.

The governor laid the foundation stone of 16 drinking water schemes for Lahore, 82 for Kasur, 21 for Nankana Sahib and 27 for Sheikhupura during an event held at Governor’s House. More than Rs. 399 million will be spent on these schemes.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Senator Ijaz Ahmed Chaudhry and Chairman Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority Dr Shakeel Ahmad, Chief Executive Punjab Water Aab-e-Pak Authority Syed Zahid Aziz were also present on the occasion.

Answering a question about Jahangir Khan Tareen, he said they have always advocated justice and all the cases against Tareen are being investigated, so I cannot say anything about them right now as they are currently under investigation.

The governor said that the PPP and ANP have left PDM and now the PDM parties are no longer against the government but they will march against each other. He added that the Punjab or Federal governments had no threat from the PDM and the government is taking practical steps for the continuation of democracy, end of corruption and supremacy of law in the country.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that clean drinking water is the most important need and after the establishment of the Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority, the people of Punjab will get clean drinking water.

