Covid-19 claims 58 more lives countrywide

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 58 more coronavirus-related deaths, while 4,584 new positive cases were registered across the country over the last 24 hours, according to the data released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Monday.

According to latest statistics, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases has reached 725,602 across the country. In the last 24 hours, a total of 44,514 tests were conducted with 4,584 positive cases reported, showing 10.29 percent positivity rate.

During last 24 hours, most deaths occurred in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa followed by Punjab.

Of the 58 deaths during the last 24 hours, 12 died on ventilators.

A total of 634,835 people have recovered so far across Pakistan, making it a significant count, while there is no patient on ventilator in the AJK, the G-B, and Balochistan, while a total of 512 vents are occupied across the country.

Of the total 725,602 cases detected so far AJK 14,594, Balochistan 20,321, G-B 5,127, the ICT 66,380, the KP 99,595, the Punjab 250,459, and Sindh 269,126.

The total 15,501 deaths so far include Sindh 4,530, Punjab 6,988, the KP 2,651, the ICT 611, Balochistan 215, G-B 103, and the AJK 403.

As many as 10,779,474 tests have been conducted so far, while the country is having a total of 630 hospitals with Covid facilities, and 4,979 patients are admitted across the country.

Speaking at a news conference on Monday, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan appealed the people to fully comply with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to avert the spread of the Covid-19.

He said burden on health care system has increased following surge in positivity ratio especially in big cities of Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, and Azad Kashmir.

He expressed the confidence that religious scholars will ensure compliance to the SOPs in the mosques during the holy month of Ramzan as was seen during the previous Ramzan.

He said the process of vaccination is underway and asked the people aged above 65 to get themselves vaccinated without any appointment.

He urged the people above 50 years to get themselves registered for vaccination, whilst those above 60 should get the vaccine on the given date.

