World

Cyclone Seroja causes ‘widespread damage’ in Australia towns

AFP 13 Apr 2021

SYDNEY: Two small Western Australian towns suffered “widespread damage” when Cyclone Seroja struck a part of the country that rarely experiences tropical storms, emergency services said Monday.

The storm, which devastated parts of Indonesia and East Timor last week, brought lashing rain and winds of up to 170 kilometres per hour (105 mph) to areas officials said had not seen a tropical cyclone in “decades”.

Authorities estimated that 70 percent of structures in Kalbarri — home to about 1,500 people — were damaged in the fast-moving cyclone. Local media images showed homes with their roofs ripped off and debris scattered across streets.

In Northampton, a town of fewer than 1,000 people about an hour’s drive south, there was also “widespread damage”, Western Australia’s emergency services department said.

“Crews are still assessing the damage and it is not currently safe to go outside because of hazards,” a spokeswoman told AFP.

There were no reports of injuries or deaths overnight, she added. Western Australia state Premier Mark McGowan said it was still “too early to provide a complete picture” but the destruction was “heartbreaking” for impacted communities.

