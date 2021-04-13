Taliban refuse to attend summit in Turkey

KABUL: The Afghan Taliban said on Monday they were not willing to attend a major summit on the Afghan peace process in Turkey if it took place this week, the militant group’s spokesman said.

Turkey is hosting a crucial meeting this month with the United Nations and Qatar as part of a US-backed push to jump-start the Afghan peace process.

Diplomats and officials briefed on the matter said it was planned to take place over 10 days from April 16, though the date had not been finalised or officially announced.

“We can’t take part in Turkey’s conference on 16 April...and we already told Turkey this,” Taliban spokesman Mohammed Naeem said in a text message.

However, he did not rule out attending at a later date. “Our discussions about whether to take part or not and when we can take part, are underway,” he said.