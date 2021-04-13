ANL 34.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.58%)
Apr 13, 2021
Pakistan

PML-N rejoinders to Bilawal’s presser

Recorder Report 13 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) secretary-general and senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has reacted strongly to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s presser, saying the PPP needs to restore its trust, if it wants to remain within the alliance.

”If my letter was torn apart in the meeting of PPP Central Executive Committee (CEC) then my answer is also “goodbye”,” Abbasi said, in response to reports that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari torn apart the show-cause notice earlier issued to the PPP in the party’s CEC meeting.

Abbasi also refused to apologise as demanded by the PPP’s CEC, saying: “Why would I apologize? Don’t make ridiculous jokes,” he said, adding that Bilawal should speak responsibly.

“What Bilawal has said will not restore the trust.”

He said that the PPP should have explained the reason that “they needed the slot” of the opposition leader in the Senate for Yousuf Raza Gilani.

He said that PDM president Maulana Fazlur Rehman would convene the next meeting of the opposition alliance in which the next strategy would be devised. “A party which goes against its commitment cannot remain part of the PDM,” Abbasi added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

