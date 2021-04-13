Egypt’s GASC buys 20,000 tonnes of soyoil in local tender

CAIRO: Egypt’s state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities, on Monday bought 20,000 tonnes of soyoil in a local purchasing tender for vegetable oil, the supply ministry said in a statement.

The purchase comprised 10,000 tonnes for arrival May 1-31 and 10,000 tonnes for arrival June 1-30. GASC had initially noted in the tender announcement that it was seeking the vegetable oils for May 15-June 5.

The price at which GASC agreed its purchase was not immediately clear, but traders had said earlier on Sunday that the following offers were presented:

Alex Co. for Seeds: 8,000 tonnes of soyoil at 19,850 Egyptian pounds (equating $1,262.72). Soyven: 5,000 tonnes of soyoil at 19,860 Egyptian pounds (equating to $1,263.35)

El Magd: 10,000 tonnes of soyoil at 19,800 Egyptian pounds (equating to $1,259.54). UCMMA: 3,000 tonnes of soyoil at 20,100 Egyptian pounds (equating to $1,278.62). Ever Green: 3,000 tonnes of soyoil at 20,000 Egyptian pounds (equating to $1,272.26).