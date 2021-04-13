ANL 34.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.58%)
ASC 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.04%)
ASL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.33%)
AVN 90.24 Decreased By ▼ -4.76 (-5.01%)
BOP 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.02%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.52%)
DGKC 124.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-1.9%)
EPCL 56.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.5%)
FCCL 24.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.78%)
FFBL 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.29%)
FFL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
HASCOL 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.79%)
HUBC 80.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
JSCL 20.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.44%)
KAPCO 40.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.78%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-5.74%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.66%)
PAEL 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-2.96%)
PIBTL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.53%)
POWER 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.07%)
PPL 85.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.28%)
PRL 25.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.72%)
PTC 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.06%)
SILK 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.98%)
SNGP 38.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.37%)
TRG 167.40 Increased By ▲ 7.79 (4.88%)
UNITY 30.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.99%)
BR100 4,820 Decreased By ▼ -31.91 (-0.66%)
BR30 25,669 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-0.01%)
KSE100 44,978 Decreased By ▼ -208.43 (-0.46%)
KSE30 18,443 Decreased By ▼ -42.02 (-0.23%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,501
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
725,602
458424hr
Sindh
269,126
Punjab
250,459
Balochistan
20,321
Islamabad
66,380
KPK
99,595
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asia gasoline crack rebounds, naphtha extends losses

Reuters 13 Apr 2021

SINGAPORE: Asia’s gasoline cracks edged higher on Monday, moving away from a near two-week low hit on Friday.

The motor fuel refining margin was supported by increased import requirements from Indonesia following a recent fire at Pertamina’s Belongan refinery, but sentiment was capped by concerns over regional demand as a new wave of COVID-19 infections hit several countries, trade sources said.

India now accounts for one in every six daily infections worldwide, while other parts of Asia are also reporting an increase in infection rates.

The gasoline crack climbed to a two-session high of $6.52 a barrel on Monday, up from $6.39 a barrel in the previous session.

Asia’s naphtha crack extended losses, dropping to a near three-week low of $94.43 a tonne, down from $96.30 a tonne in the previous session.

Refinery turnarounds in North Asia weakened the demand outlook for naphtha as steam crackers were taken offline, trade sources said.

Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia will meet most Asian customers’ requirements for May-loading crude after some buyers had asked for lower volumes, partly because of refinery maintenance and higher prices, several trade sources said on Monday.

The demand for lower volumes comes just as the kingdom is set to phase out additional voluntary production cuts over the next few months under plans agreed by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies including Russia to ease supply cuts.

India’s Nayara sold a 35,000-tonne naphtha cargo loading from Vadinar over April 28-30 to Mitsubishi at an unknown price level.

gasoline gasoline sales Gasoline demand Asia gasoline Asia’s gasoline market

Asia gasoline crack rebounds, naphtha extends losses

Govt takes steps with a view to ensuring price stability

Germany says ready to boost investment

PM urges int’l community to ensure vaccine availability for everyone

Fed chair says cyberattacks main risk to US economy

SBP governor sees growth at 3pc

IMF, govt discuss situation

July-March remittances up 26pc YoY

Marketable securities: SBP unveils two more categories of PDs

PPP formally quits PDM

Sri Lanka gets emergency China loan

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.