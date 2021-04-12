ANL 34.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.58%)
ASC 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.04%)
ASL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.33%)
AVN 90.24 Decreased By ▼ -4.76 (-5.01%)
BOP 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.02%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.52%)
DGKC 124.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-1.9%)
EPCL 56.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.5%)
FCCL 24.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.78%)
FFBL 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.29%)
FFL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
HASCOL 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.79%)
HUBC 80.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
JSCL 20.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.44%)
KAPCO 40.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.78%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-5.74%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.66%)
PAEL 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-2.96%)
PIBTL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.53%)
POWER 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.07%)
PPL 85.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.28%)
PRL 25.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.72%)
PTC 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.06%)
SILK 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.98%)
SNGP 38.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.37%)
TRG 167.40 Increased By ▲ 7.79 (4.88%)
UNITY 30.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.99%)
BR100 4,820 Decreased By ▼ -31.91 (-0.66%)
BR30 25,669 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-0.01%)
KSE100 44,978 Decreased By ▼ -208.43 (-0.46%)
KSE30 18,443 Decreased By ▼ -42.02 (-0.23%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,501
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
725,602
458424hr
Sindh
269,126
Punjab
250,459
Balochistan
20,321
Islamabad
66,380
KPK
99,595
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

TSX opens lower on dip in gold prices

  • Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 34.4 points, or 0.18%, at 19,193.63.
  • Canada's Bank of Montreal said on Monday it had entered into an agreement with Ameriprise Financial Inc to sell its EMEA asset management business for about C$1.1 billion ($870 million) in an all-cash transaction.
Reuters 12 Apr 2021

Canada's main stock index fell on Monday as lower gold prices more than offset the boost from a jump in crude prices, while investors geared up for the quarterly corporate earnings season.

At 9:39 a.m. ET (1339 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 34.4 points, or 0.18%, at 19,193.63.

Canada's Bank of Montreal said on Monday it had entered into an agreement with Ameriprise Financial Inc to sell its EMEA asset management business for about C$1.1 billion ($870 million) in an all-cash transaction.

The energy sector climbed 1.1% with US crude prices rising 1.8% a barrel, while Brent crude added 1.6%.

The financials sector slipped 0.1%, while the industrials sector fell 0.4%.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.5% as gold futures fell 0.4% to $1,736.3 an ounce amid higher US Treasury yields that dented the appeal of bullion.

On the TSX, 93 issues were higher, while 128 issues declined for a 1.38-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 14.64 million shares traded.

The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Corus Entertainment Inc, rising 2.9%, and Vermilion Energy , which gained 2.5%.

Aphria Inc sank 12.4%, the most on the TSX, after the company reported a third-quarter loss due to a coronavirus-induced slump in demand and one-time costs related to its deal for alcoholic beverages maker SweetWater.

The second-biggest decliner was Aurora Cannabis, down 5.6%.

The most heavily traded shares by volume were Toronto-Dominion Bank, Supreme Cannabis Co Inc and Zenabis Global Inc.

The TSX posted six new 52-week highs and no new low.

Across all Canadian issues, there were 93 new 52-week highs and no new low, with total volume of 32.20 million shares.

TSX Canada's main stock index Toronto Stock Exchange's Canada's Bank of Montreal S&P/TSX index

TSX opens lower on dip in gold prices

Ramadan moon sighted in Saudi Arabia

‘SOP compliance remains very weak and pressure on hospitals is increasing’ warns Asad Umar

Prince Harry arrives back in the UK for Prince Philip funeral

Pakistan entering third COVID-19 wave with strong economic indicators: Baqir

Pakistan's Remittances hit above $2bn mark for 10 straight months

COVID-19 active cases in Pakistan reach 75,266; death rate slows for first time in several days

US police shooting of Black man in Minneapolis sparks fresh protests

PM expands free meals programme

Germany Covid-19 infections pass 3 million: official

Economy to experience sluggish recovery: IMF

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters