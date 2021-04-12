NA body approves proposed PSDP of ministry for FY 2021-22

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Standing Committee on National Food Security and Research here on Monday unanimously approved the proposed Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) of the ministry for financial year 2021-22.

The approval to this effect was given in the 17th meeting of the Committee, which held with Rao Muhammad Ajmal Khan in the chair.

The committee discussed and deliberated upon the PSDP of Ministry of National Food Security and Research for the year 2021-22 and accorded its approval.

The representative of Ministry of National Food Security and Research briefed the committee about different ongoing and completed project under PSDP and their impacts on overall agriculture sector development.

The Chairman and members of the committee expressed their satisfaction over the developmental projects and asked for ensuring timely completion of PSDP funded projects.

The committee also discussed Islamabad Bee-Keeping and Honey Board Bill, which was introduced by Nafeesa Inayatullah Khan Khattak, the members of the committee.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that this bill will be discussed in the next meeting thoroughly.

The meeting was attended by Members of National Assembly including Shaukat Ali, Mian Muhammad Shafiq, Sardar Riaz Mehmood Khan Mazari, Dr. Nausheen Hamid, Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf, Chaudhry Faqir Ahmad, Syed Ayaz Ali Shah Sherazi, Kamal Uddin, Ahmad Raza Maneka, Syed Javed Ali shah Jillani and Nafeesa Inatullah Khan Khattak.

Besides other, the meeting was also attended by the Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam and senior officials of Ministry of National Food Security and Research.