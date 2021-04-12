ANL 34.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.58%)
ASC 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.04%)
ASL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.33%)
AVN 90.24 Decreased By ▼ -4.76 (-5.01%)
BOP 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.02%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.52%)
DGKC 124.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-1.9%)
EPCL 56.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.5%)
FCCL 24.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.78%)
FFBL 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.29%)
FFL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
HASCOL 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.79%)
HUBC 80.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
JSCL 20.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.44%)
KAPCO 40.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.78%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-5.74%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.66%)
PAEL 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-2.96%)
PIBTL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.53%)
POWER 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.07%)
PPL 85.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.28%)
PRL 25.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.72%)
PTC 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.06%)
SILK 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.98%)
SNGP 38.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.37%)
TRG 167.40 Increased By ▲ 7.79 (4.88%)
UNITY 30.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.99%)
BR100 4,820 Decreased By ▼ -31.91 (-0.66%)
BR30 25,669 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-0.01%)
KSE100 44,978 Decreased By ▼ -208.43 (-0.46%)
KSE30 18,443 Decreased By ▼ -42.02 (-0.23%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,501
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
725,602
458424hr
Sindh
269,126
Punjab
250,459
Balochistan
20,321
Islamabad
66,380
KPK
99,595
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

NA body approves proposed PSDP of ministry for FY 2021-22

  • The committee discussed and deliberated upon the PSDP of Ministry of National Food Security and Research for the year 2021-22 and accorded its approval.
APP 12 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Standing Committee on National Food Security and Research here on Monday unanimously approved the proposed Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) of the ministry for financial year 2021-22.

The approval to this effect was given in the 17th meeting of the Committee, which held with Rao Muhammad Ajmal Khan in the chair.

The committee discussed and deliberated upon the PSDP of Ministry of National Food Security and Research for the year 2021-22 and accorded its approval.

The representative of Ministry of National Food Security and Research briefed the committee about different ongoing and completed project under PSDP and their impacts on overall agriculture sector development.

The Chairman and members of the committee expressed their satisfaction over the developmental projects and asked for ensuring timely completion of PSDP funded projects.

The committee also discussed Islamabad Bee-Keeping and Honey Board Bill, which was introduced by Nafeesa Inayatullah Khan Khattak, the members of the committee.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that this bill will be discussed in the next meeting thoroughly.

The meeting was attended by Members of National Assembly including Shaukat Ali, Mian Muhammad Shafiq, Sardar Riaz Mehmood Khan Mazari, Dr. Nausheen Hamid, Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf, Chaudhry Faqir Ahmad, Syed Ayaz Ali Shah Sherazi, Kamal Uddin, Ahmad Raza Maneka, Syed Javed Ali shah Jillani and Nafeesa Inatullah Khan Khattak.

Besides other, the meeting was also attended by the Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam and senior officials of Ministry of National Food Security and Research.

PSDP NA body

NA body approves proposed PSDP of ministry for FY 2021-22

Ramadan moon sighted in Saudi Arabia

‘SOP compliance remains very weak and pressure on hospitals is increasing’ warns Asad Umar

Prince Harry arrives back in the UK for Prince Philip funeral

Pakistan entering third COVID-19 wave with strong economic indicators: Baqir

Pakistan's Remittances hit above $2bn mark for 10 straight months

COVID-19 active cases in Pakistan reach 75,266; death rate slows for first time in several days

US police shooting of Black man in Minneapolis sparks fresh protests

PM expands free meals programme

Germany Covid-19 infections pass 3 million: official

Economy to experience sluggish recovery: IMF

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters