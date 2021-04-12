Polio campaign to be made successful by public cooperation: Bushra Rind

QUETTA: Parliamentary Secretary for Information Bushra Rind on Monday said that the ongoing polio eradication campaign in the province could be made successful through the support of the people.

In a statement, she said scholars, teachers, stakeholders and civil society members should play their full responsibilities to make the success polio drive so that the province could get rid of this contagious disease.

She said provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan was taking practical measures to eradicate the polio disease by polio campaign from the respective areas.

Polio workers are fulfilling their responsibility by going door to door and the public has a responsibility to vaccinate their children against polio, she said and added that it is our good fortune that the government’s employees along with polio teams are going door to door to administer the polio drop to children under age of five years for eradication of polio diseases.

She said let us all not waste this opportunity and make the province strong and healthy by defeating this insidious disease through vaccinating children so that the province could develop the province.