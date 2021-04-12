ANL 34.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.58%)
ASC 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.04%)
ASL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.33%)
AVN 90.24 Decreased By ▼ -4.76 (-5.01%)
BOP 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.02%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.52%)
DGKC 124.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-1.9%)
EPCL 56.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.5%)
FCCL 24.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.78%)
FFBL 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.29%)
FFL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
HASCOL 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.79%)
HUBC 80.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
JSCL 20.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.44%)
KAPCO 40.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.78%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-5.74%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.66%)
PAEL 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-2.96%)
PIBTL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.53%)
POWER 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.07%)
PPL 85.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.28%)
PRL 25.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.72%)
PTC 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.06%)
SILK 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.98%)
SNGP 38.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.37%)
TRG 167.40 Increased By ▲ 7.79 (4.88%)
UNITY 30.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.99%)
BR100 4,820 Decreased By ▼ -31.91 (-0.66%)
BR30 25,669 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-0.01%)
KSE100 44,978 Decreased By ▼ -208.43 (-0.46%)
KSE30 18,443 Decreased By ▼ -42.02 (-0.23%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,501
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
725,602
458424hr
Sindh
269,126
Punjab
250,459
Balochistan
20,321
Islamabad
66,380
KPK
99,595
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Holt to head KPMG's UK arm ahead of Carillion probe outcome

  • "Now is the time to challenge ways of working and use what we've learnt during the pandemic to really drive positive action," Holt said in a statement.
  • It indicates the regulator has found breaches of auditing standards and is giving KPMG time to respond before it makes a final decision on whether to pursue enforcement action and financial penalties.
Reuters 12 Apr 2021

LONDON: Global accountants KPMG said on Monday that Jon Holt has been elected by partners to head its 2.3 billion pound ($3.17 billion) UK arm, which faces a potential fine and major industry reform.

Holt, head of audit since 2019, takes up the CEO job immediately until September 2025, replacing Bill Michael, who resigned after reports that he told partners to "stop moaning" about the impact of COVID-19 on their lives.

"Now is the time to challenge ways of working and use what we've learnt during the pandemic to really drive positive action," Holt said in a statement.

Michael had also been UK chair, a role that has since been split off and filled by Bina Mehta.

The Financial Reporting Council, which regulates accountants, delivered a second report to KPMG in February on its investigation into how KPMG audited Carillion, the UK builder whose collapse has led to radical proposals to reform auditing.

It indicates the regulator has found breaches of auditing standards and is giving KPMG time to respond before it makes a final decision on whether to pursue enforcement action and financial penalties.

Any fine would likely be one of the FRC's largest ever.

Holt will also help KPMG navigate changes into how the UK audit market operates by running audit as a separate unit from consultancy, and potentially sharing audits with smaller rivals to boost competition.

KPMG Global accountants Jon Holt industry reform Financial Reporting Council

Holt to head KPMG's UK arm ahead of Carillion probe outcome

Ramadan moon sighted in Saudi Arabia

‘SOP compliance remains very weak and pressure on hospitals is increasing’ warns Asad Umar

Prince Harry arrives back in the UK for Prince Philip funeral

Pakistan entering third COVID-19 wave with strong economic indicators: Baqir

Pakistan's Remittances hit above $2bn mark for 10 straight months

COVID-19 active cases in Pakistan reach 75,266; death rate slows for first time in several days

US police shooting of Black man in Minneapolis sparks fresh protests

PM expands free meals programme

Germany Covid-19 infections pass 3 million: official

Economy to experience sluggish recovery: IMF

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters