Pakistan
Attorney General calls on PM, briefs on important cases
- The prime minister observed that everyone should have respect for the verdicts of courts whether these were delivered in one’s favour or against.
12 Apr 2021
ISLAMABAD: Attorney General for Pakistan Khalid Jawed Khan Monday called upon Prime Minister Imran Khan and briefed him on a number of important legal cases.
During the meeting, the prime minister reiterated respect for the decisions of the Supreme Court and high courts, PM office media wing in a press release said.
The prime minister observed that everyone should have respect for the verdicts of courts whether these were delivered in one’s favour or against.
Holding the judiciary in high esteem was must for everyone and it was a way forward to further strengthen the democratic system in the country, he opined.
The prime minister also expressed his gratitude to the judiciary for guidance.
‘SOP compliance remains very weak and pressure on hospitals is increasing’ warns Asad Umar
Attorney General calls on PM, briefs on important cases
Prince Harry arrives back in the UK for Prince Philip funeral
Pakistan entering third COVID-19 wave with strong economic indicators: Baqir
Pakistan's Remittances hit above $2bn mark for 10 straight months
COVID-19 active cases in Pakistan reach 75,266; death rate slows for first time in several days
US police shooting of Black man in Minneapolis sparks fresh protests
PM expands free meals programme
Germany Covid-19 infections pass 3 million: official
Economy to experience sluggish recovery: IMF
Federal, provincial SOEs: AG unearths massive irregularities
Iran says Natanz nuclear site hit by terrorism
Read more stories
Comments