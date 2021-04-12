ANL 34.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.58%)
ASC 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.04%)
ASL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.33%)
AVN 90.24 Decreased By ▼ -4.76 (-5.01%)
BOP 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.02%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.52%)
DGKC 124.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-1.9%)
EPCL 56.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.5%)
FCCL 24.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.78%)
FFBL 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.29%)
FFL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
HASCOL 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.79%)
HUBC 80.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
JSCL 20.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.44%)
KAPCO 40.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.78%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-5.74%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.66%)
PAEL 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-2.96%)
PIBTL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.53%)
POWER 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.07%)
PPL 85.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.28%)
PRL 25.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.72%)
PTC 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.06%)
SILK 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.98%)
SNGP 38.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.37%)
TRG 167.40 Increased By ▲ 7.79 (4.88%)
UNITY 30.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.99%)
BR100 4,820 Decreased By ▼ -31.91 (-0.66%)
BR30 25,669 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-0.01%)
KSE100 44,978 Decreased By ▼ -208.43 (-0.46%)
KSE30 18,443 Decreased By ▼ -42.02 (-0.23%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,501
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
725,602
458424hr
Sindh
269,126
Punjab
250,459
Balochistan
20,321
Islamabad
66,380
KPK
99,595
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm slumps 3pc to one-week low as March stocks exceed estimates

  • End-March stocks, production rise more than expected
  • Buying in India slows due to surge in COVID-19 cases
Reuters 12 Apr 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures plunged 3% to hit a one-week low on Monday, weighed down by higher-than-expected March inventories and tracking losses in rival soybean oil.

The benchmark palm oil contract for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed down 125 ringgit, or 3.32%, to 3,642 ringgit ($901.09) a tonne, its lowest since March 31.

Palm extended losses into a third straight day, posting its biggest daily decline in nine sessions.

Malaysia's palm oil exports during April 1-10 gained between 10% and 11% from a month earlier, cargo surveyors said on Saturday.

However, improving exports could not excite the market as soyoil futures on the Chicago Board of Trade declined and are expected to drop further, said Anilkumar Bagani, research head of Mumbai-based vegetable oils broker Sunvin Group.

In India, the biggest importer of Malaysian palm oil, buying activity has slowed as a surge in COVID-19 cases increased risks of a full lockdown in one state, which could hit vegetable oil demand during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, Bagani added.

The market was further weighed down by Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) data showing end-March palm oil stocks rose 10.7% from the previous month to 1.45 million tonnes.

Inventories jumped more than expected to a four-month high, boosted by higher imports and production, but a surge in exports kept domestic supplies in check, according to MPOB data released during the midday break.

On Saturday, the US Department of Agriculture forecast Malaysian crude palm oil production in 2021/22 at 20 million tonnes, slightly up from an estimated 19.5 million tonnes in 2020/21 based on the assumption that the government will reopen borders and industry will be able to recruit new labourers.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract fell 1.9%, while its palm oil contract dropped 3.1%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 1.6%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Malaysian palm oil futures palm oil producer palm oil contract Palm Oil Association palm oil export

Palm slumps 3pc to one-week low as March stocks exceed estimates

Prince Harry arrives back in the UK for Prince Philip funeral

Pakistan entering third COVID-19 wave with strong economic indicators: Baqir

Pakistan's Remittances hit above $2bn mark for 10 straight months

COVID-19 active cases in Pakistan reach 75,266; death rate slows for first time in several days

US police shooting of Black man in Minneapolis sparks fresh protests

PM expands free meals programme

Germany Covid-19 infections pass 3 million: official

Economy to experience sluggish recovery: IMF

Federal, provincial SOEs: AG unearths massive irregularities

Iran says Natanz nuclear site hit by terrorism

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters