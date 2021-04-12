ANL 34.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.58%)
The New Yamaha YBR 125 Will ‘Surprise’ You

  • Yamaha has added an innovative aerodynamic sticker in its new model.
BR Web Desk 12 Apr 2021

The ‘new showstopper’ is in town as Yamaha Motor Pakistan launches 2021 version of YBR 125. The latest YBR model costs Rs.188,000 – 7,000 more than the previous one. All what Yamaha has added in its new model is an innovative aerodynamic sticker! That’s right, just a change of sticker will cost you 7,000 more than its previous price range.

Overprices Yamaha Bikes

Yamaha Motor Pakistan increased the prices of its three bikes at the start of the month, on April 2, to be exact. Just a week later, the company introduced the new YBR 125 with a price tag of Rs. 188,000. There were no explanations for price hike, as usual.

This is not the story with Yamaha only, almost all Automobiles are on the loose since the start of this year. This too without a proper reason. As the US dollar is depreciating continuously, the car prices should have gone down in the country. But, all we hear these days is price hikes from auto companies.

It’s about time the government takes notice of unreasonable price hikes by motorbike companies. The auto industry should also work on a regulatory system for the manufacturers to increase their prices.

Pakistan Yamaha Motor Pakistan prices Yamaha YBR 125 aerodynamic sticker

The New Yamaha YBR 125 Will ‘Surprise’ You

