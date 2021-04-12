Realme C25 goes a long way, all day with its 6,000mAh battery

Smartphones have become a basic necessity. We live, work, talk and walk with them. They're used everywhere to connect, travel, share and be engaged. So customers look for the ultimate powerhouse when it comes to smartphone shopping - one that goes a long way with their heavy social media usage. While the design, camera and speed also matters a lot, battery capacity is a trait that makes it all go longer, and the experience worthwhile.

Among the many devices being launched in the market, realme recently launched a handy device for the fans with some outstanding features, the realme C25. It is equipped with a 48MP AI Triple Camera, a 6,000mAh Mega Battery, the powerful MediaTek Helio G70 Processor, 18W Type-C Quick Charge, and other smart features. The ultra-clear 48MP AI Triple Camera of realme C25 comes with Super Nightscape mode to help capture clearer images even in low-light environments. It sports an amazingly clear 8MP selfie camera to capture your moments better.

But what makes the realme C25 the ultimate powerpacked experience is its 6,000mAh Mega Battery. You could be traveling to a distant place by road, and need to make an important business call or have a Zoom meeting, use your camera to capture memories or just delve into the wondrous entertainment options on the phone - this battery will not tire down. The realme C25 goes longer, better and faster thanks to its 6,000mAh battery.

The quality of the phone doesn't just end on these features. The realme C25 is also the world’s first smartphone with TÜV Rheinland High-Reliability Certification. TÜV Rheinland commemorates safety and quality in virtually all areas of business and life. They work to promote sustainability and combat corruption. And while realme has worked hard with quality specialists at TÜV Rheinland to set new and upgraded quality standards for smartphones, this certification proves the high quality standard for consumer electronics realme brings for its users through its phones.

Other than that, the processor in realme C25 is an essential part that makes sure your phone performs to its best. The MediaTek Helio G70 processor in realme C25 not only enhances battery conditions and gaming experience but the overall performance of the phone as well. Hence, users need not worry about the phone performance while playing mobile games rather enjoy their games all along. realme is a brand that keeps youth at the heart of all their product development, and thus their products resonate with the real-time need of the young ones.

Even after a heavy day's usage, the realme C25 powers back super fast. With the 18W Type-C Quick Charge, the charging duration doesn't take long and with no usage gives you 47 days of standby time. The realme C25 comes in two cool colors, Water Blue and Water Grey. So, with these flagship features at a remarkable price, realme not only provides a stylish high-tech phone for its young audience but also delivers well on its “Dare to Leap” slogan.