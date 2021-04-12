World
Myanmar's detained Suu Kyi asks court to meet her lawyers
- The next hearing is set for April 26.
12 Apr 2021
The leader of Myanmar's ousted government, Aung San Suu Kyi, asked a court on Monday to be allowed to meet her lawyers in person as she faces charges filed since she was overthrown in a Feb. 1 coup, one of her lawyers said.
Suu Kyi, who has been held in detention since the coup, appeared for a court hearing on a video link. One more charge was filed against her, related to a natural disaster law, lawyer Min Min Soe said.
The next hearing is set for April 26.
‘SOP compliance remains very weak and pressure on hospitals is increasing’ warns Asad Umar
Myanmar's detained Suu Kyi asks court to meet her lawyers
Prince Harry arrives back in the UK for Prince Philip funeral
Pakistan entering third COVID-19 wave with strong economic indicators: Baqir
Pakistan's Remittances hit above $2bn mark for 10 straight months
COVID-19 active cases in Pakistan reach 75,266; death rate slows for first time in several days
US police shooting of Black man in Minneapolis sparks fresh protests
PM expands free meals programme
Germany Covid-19 infections pass 3 million: official
Economy to experience sluggish recovery: IMF
Federal, provincial SOEs: AG unearths massive irregularities
Iran says Natanz nuclear site hit by terrorism
Read more stories
Comments