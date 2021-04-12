Vietnam Q1 trade surplus at $2.8bn

HANOI: Vietnam reported a trade surplus of $2.8 billion in the first quarter of the year, government customs data released on Monday showed.

Exports in the January-March period rose 23.7% from a year earlier to $78.4 billion, while imports were up 26.8% to $75.6 billion, the Customs Department said in a statement.

In March, the country reported a trade surplus of $1.2 billion, swinging from a deficit of $460 million in February, it added.