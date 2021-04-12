ANL 34.93 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.19%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.06%)
ASL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.73%)
AVN 91.90 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-3.26%)
BOP 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
BYCO 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.72%)
DGKC 125.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.26%)
EPCL 57.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.23%)
FCCL 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.61%)
FFBL 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.57%)
FFL 16.27 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.43%)
HASCOL 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.5%)
HUBC 80.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.71%)
JSCL 20.91 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.45%)
KAPCO 40.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.17%)
KEL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
LOTCHEM 16.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-4.81%)
MLCF 46.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
PAEL 35.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.3%)
PIBTL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.05%)
POWER 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.96%)
PPL 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.86%)
PRL 25.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.29%)
PTC 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.59%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.56%)
SNGP 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.42%)
TRG 163.25 Increased By ▲ 3.64 (2.28%)
UNITY 30.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.59%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.99%)
BR100 4,846 Decreased By ▼ -6.44 (-0.13%)
BR30 25,686 Increased By ▲ 15.07 (0.06%)
KSE100 45,067 Decreased By ▼ -119.61 (-0.26%)
KSE30 18,454 Decreased By ▼ -30.62 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,501
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
725,602
458424hr
Sindh
269,126
Punjab
250,459
Balochistan
20,321
Islamabad
66,380
KPK
99,595
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Thailand reports daily record of 985 new coronavirus cases

  • The Southeast Asian nation has reported a total of 33,610 coronavirus cases, while deaths remained at 97.
Reuters 12 Apr 2021

BANGKOK: Thailand on Monday reported 985 new COVID-19 cases, the biggest daily jump for a second day in a row, as the country deals with a third wave of infections and a highly contagious variant.

The Southeast Asian nation has reported a total of 33,610 coronavirus cases, while deaths remained at 97.

Thailand COVID19 coronavirus cases Infections Southeast Asian nation

Thailand reports daily record of 985 new coronavirus cases

Pakistan's Remittances hit above $2bn mark for 10 straight months

COVID-19 active cases in Pakistan reach 75,266; death rate slows for first time in several days

US police shooting of Black man in Minneapolis sparks fresh protests

PM expands free meals programme

Germany Covid-19 infections pass 3 million: official

Economy to experience sluggish recovery: IMF

Federal, provincial SOEs: AG unearths massive irregularities

Iran says Natanz nuclear site hit by terrorism

South Korean battery makers agree $1.8bn settlement

Covid-19 claims 114 more lives

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters